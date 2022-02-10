Lilly Maple played 90 games for Maconaquah’s girls basketball team in a glittering four-year career. Of all of those games over her freshman, sophomore, junior and senior seasons, one game stands out in her mind.
On Jan. 27, Maple scored 30 points at home in a narrow loss to Kokomo. Shortly after the start of the third quarter, Maconaquah plucked a steal and a teammate fed Maple, who raced out for a fastbreak hoop. With that, the senior guard passed Deja Mattox for the school’s all-time scoring record.
“The most memorable game was my last home game when I broke the record,” Maple said. “Not only was this such a big accomplishment, but it was the most involved I’ve ever seen the crowd at a girls game. The stands were packed. There were signs everywhere, balloons, a huge student section, and people from all around the community that showed up to watch us perform that night.
“It is something that left a mark and I will definitely never forget.”
Maconaquah’s season ended last week with a loss to Western in the Class 3A West Lafayette Sectional. That closed the book on her Maconaquah basketball career. She finished with 1,736 points and played a leading role as the Braves took huge strides to become competitive again, and finally in her senior season, a winning program.
In Maple’s freshman season, she made an instant impact, scoring 17.2 points per game as the Braves went 11-13, breaking a skid of 10 lean very lean seasons for the program. Maconaquah had won just 21 games in the previous 10 seasons, topping out at five wins in 2015-16. In her sophomore season she averaged 17.3 and the Braves went 9-14. As a junior, she averaged 18.6 and Mac went 10-10. She made the KT All-Area all three seasons.
Finally this season, the Braves broke through to the winning side with a 15-8 record. Maple led the way with a 24.1 scoring average, and the Braves got key support from sophomores Lauryn Merritt (8.1) and Miranda Stoll (7.6), and seniors Averi Miller (6.6) and Alexandra Merritt (4.6).
It was Maconaquah’s first winning season in 14 campaigns, since the Braves went 15-6 in 2007-8, Mattox’s senior season.
“Coming in as a freshman, I was unsure of what my role would be,” Maple said. “I quickly found out I was a scorer and needed to use the skill God gave me to help improve Maconaquah girls basketball.
“I found it very important to help turn the program around because I knew we had such potential for success, especially with the upcoming classes. Looking back, as a program, I think we have come so far and hopefully keep improving in the future.”
Maple is a do-everything point guard who drove Maconaquah with her high motor and was especially dangerous in the open court. She averaged 7 rebounds and 3.5 assist for her career, scored inside and out (121 3-pointers), and took 354 steals.
She talked about her hoops career at Maconaquah, her multi-sport experience, lucky numbers, and the people that impacted her time in the baby blue and red.
Q: You do almost everything in basketball, even posting up. Did that come naturally to you or did you pattern your play after someone as you grew up?
A: Since I’ve always been a guard, I have always loved playing as a big player any chance I get in practice and in any drills we do. I would always joke around and say “I’m pretty sure I was born to be a post if I was just a little taller.” After watching the bigs make moves in other games or our practices, I would try them out and started incorporating them into my own game throughout the years.
Q: You were already one of the area’s leading scorers your first three seasons but what accounted for your big jump in scoring this year?
A: I had a big goal this year and that was to become our school’s all-time leading scorer. I knew it would be extremely hard and a challenge, so I had to put my mind to it. My teammates knew this and wanted it for me, which led to so many more great passes and easy buckets.
They were always looking for me whether it be a deep 3 or a post-up. I couldn’t be more thankful for them because I think this is the main reason for such a big jump that I had.
Q: Who is the toughest opposing player you’ve gone up against and what made her difficult to face?
A: There are so many tough players on our schedule with so much talent. I think the toughest opposing player I’ve gone up against was either Pioneer’s Hailey Cripe or Ashlynn Brooke. Hailey guarded me like I’d never been guarded before and is such a great all-around athlete. Ashlynn has the ability to score at any given time which is challenging for any team to stop.
Q: You became Maconaquah’s all-time leading scorer this season, what did that accomplishment mean to you?
A: Becoming an all-time leading scorer was probably one of the biggest accomplishments I’ve ever achieved. To me, it meant I achieved something I had been working towards for years, and even better, on my home court.
Q: You play basketball, volleyball and softball. Does playing any one of those sports make you better in others?
A: I think that being a three-sport athlete helps me in many ways. First, it makes me better by being adaptable to different coaching and situations that occur. It also allows me to take different skills, whether they be physical, or mental, and applying them to my other sports.
Q: What do you like about playing multiple sports? What would you say to kids wondering whether to concentrate on one sport in high school or play more than one?
A: I love that in every sport I play it’s a different atmosphere with different people and friends. I would encourage kids to at least try playing multiple sports in high school because the worst thing that can happen is that you don’t enjoy it and stop.
I can’t speak for one-sport athletes, but playing multiple sports has been one of the most fun and memorable times in my life.
Q: In basketball you wear 12, but in softball and volleyball you’re No. 2. Is there a reason you wear 12 and 2?
A: In both volleyball and softball, I wear No. 2 because it’s been my go-to number since elementary school. Until high school, I was always No. 2 for basketball but in high school, it wasn’t available. The No. 12 was the next closest thing to No. 2 and has been a good-luck charm for me since.
Q: Baby blue uniforms or red?
A: We definitely prefer baby blue because not many schools around here have it.
Q: Who have been your biggest influences that led you to playing sports?
A: My parents have been the biggest influences that led me to play sports. I used to hide school camp papers because I didn’t want to go to them, but they always somehow found them and encouraged me to go. I couldn’t be more thankful for them and their support and encouragement throughout all of my sports.
Q: What lessons will you take from your high school sports career?
A: The biggest lesson I will take away from my high school sports career is that not everything is all about winning. Though it is nice to win, there is so much more to playing sports than that. The relationships you build with people you least expected, the skill you gain, the love-hate relationship with coaches, the friendly rivalries, and most importantly the love that grows each year you play the sport.
