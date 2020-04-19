Caleb Winegardner’s baseball roots run deep.
One of Maconaquah’s top players, Winegarder had helped the Braves post a 16-11 record in 2018 and a 13-10-1 record in 2019.
The 2020 season was going to be a cool one for the family. Maconaquah had promoted Jason Winegardner, Caleb’s father, to replace Dustin Hays as the Braves’ skipper.
“My dad has been coaching me for as long as I have played whether that be as a manager or an assistant, so him moving up wouldn’t be anything new to me,” Caleb said. “I know that he was excited about this year and was ready for the new challenges that managing a team brought him.”
Jason Winegardner was following in familiar footsteps. His father, Craig, was Northfield’s coach from 1970-93.
“My biggest baseball influences have definitely been my dad and my grandpa,” Caleb said. “Both of them have been heavily involved with baseball for the majority of their lives and it has rubbed off on me. They have been there for coaching, training, advice and even snacks and food after games.
“I appreciate all that they have contributed to my baseball career.”
Alas, Winegardner’s senior season was over before it started. The spring sports season was canceled as part of the state’s effort to control the spread of coronavirus.
The following is a Q-and-A with Winegardner, who batted .375 as a sophomore and .333 with a team-high 21 RBI and 22 runs scored as a junior. After mostly playing third base as a sophomore, he moved to shortstop last season.
Q: Obviously, the decision to cancel spring sports had to have hit hard. What are your thoughts for your team and for yourself?
A: For the team, it is disappointing to see the hard work put in by our players over the offseason go without use. Although it will take extra work, I know that the underclassmen will put in the work necessary to make up for this lost year of development.
For myself, I have taken this time not to be sad or sorrowful but to be grateful and thankful to God for the 14 years of injury-free baseball that he has given me. I love playing baseball and I am blessed to have played
Q: What kind of team was Maconaquah going to have this year?
A: For the past two years, our team was competitive within the [Three Rivers] Conference and I believe that we would have continued that trend this year. We knew it was going to take work but our goal was to finish this year with a conference title.
Q: What is your favorite memory from playing high school baseball?
A: I love everything about baseball but some of the best memories are made in the dugout and during bus rides. My favorite memory, however, is when we came back to beat No. 8-ranked Benton Central in the bottom of the seventh inning during the sectional opener in 2018. That was a big win for us and for coach Hays and I can still remember the excitement of running onto the field to celebrate at home plate.
Q: Where were your favorite places to play in terms of high school diamonds?
A: Home is always a great place to play because of the fans, but I find it special to play at Northfield because the field is named after my grandpa Craig Winegardner, who coached there for a number of years. Besides that, Northwestern and Logansport have great turf fields and Peru’s baseball complex creates a sort of stadium feel.
Q: What are other sports you enjoy?
A: I ran cross country during freshman and sophomore year of high school before switching to soccer for junior and senior year. I enjoy watching and playing all types of sports and although I may not be the best at all of them you can definitely get me involved in just about anything.
Q: Non-athletic question, how would you describe the high school class of 2020?
A: The Maconaquah class of 2020 reminds me of a family. One that may have its arguments and disagreements but is in it together until the end. We are a resilient group that will do our best with whatever we are given and I think that has been put on show through this whole situation.
Q: What are your future plans?
A: My future plans are to head to Purdue University main campus in the fall of 2020 and major in cybersecurity. I do hope to be involved in the Purdue baseball program one way or another during my time at Purdue.
