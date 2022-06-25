After losing seasons in 2017, 2018 and 2019, then the lost spring of the canceled 2020 season, Northwestern’s baseball team returned to its winning ways in a big way in 2021 and 2022.
Cole Wise knows exactly why.
“We were successful for a few reasons,” Wise said. “The main reason would be the time commitment a ton of guys put in this year. Myself and several teammates traveled a two-hour round trip to PRP to train in Noblesville multiple times a week. A lot of kids really put some time in the weight room and that showed. I’m really proud of my guys and the commitment to improve.
“The other reason we were successful was that everyone wanted everyone to succeed,” Wise added. “We were everyone’s biggest fans and had each other’s backs.”
The Tigers’ turnaround began in 2021 when they had a surprising tournament run that saw them capture a sectional title and win a regional semifinal. That set the foundation for 2022. The Tigers posted an 18-8 record, which marked their best season by winning percentage since 2011.
Wise was one of the leaders of the resurgence. The Ball State-bound pitcher was a senior in 2022.
Drawing the toughest assignments, Wise had a 3-3 pitching record with a 2.33 ERA in 2022. In 39 innings, he recorded 71 strikeouts and allowed 24 hits and 27 walks. At the plate, he batted .387 with a team-high 28 RBI. (He batted a county-best .420 in 2021.)
Wise’s play earned him selection to the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association’s North-South All-Star Series. The annual showcase for the state’s top seniors is this weekend at Indiana Wesleyan University.
“I am honored to be named an Indiana All-Star. I put some heavy goals on myself to complete through high school and being an Indiana All-Star was one so that is very rewarding to see my progress,” Wise said.
Wise also excelled in tennis as a four-year player at No. 1 singles. As a senior, he helped the Tigers win their first sectional title since 1980.
The following is a Q and A with Wise, whose family has played in a big role in his sports. His grandfathers are former Howard County coaching greats Ty Calloway (Western baseball) and Dave Wise (Taylor tennis). More recently, Dave Wise has helped with Northwestern’s boys and girls tennis teams. Wise’s brother, Blake, also played on the sectional-winning tennis team and their father, Mike, was also on the coaching staff.
Q: I’m sure the baseball season is still fresh in your mind. What are the moments that stood out to you this season, good or bad?
A: I would definitely say the best moments this year were just how close we got as a team. With us having basically the same team as last year we got a lot closer with each other. This made rough patches of the season easier to get through and the highs even more fun being with the guys.
Q: What’s the biggest game you’ve played in and what was the atmosphere and tension like?
A: The biggest game through high school was the sectional semifinal against Western last year. That was the most people I’ve seen at a high school game so that was pretty neat. A lot of students there too which was a different atmosphere than normal.
Q: Who is the toughest batter you’ve faced?
A: I would have to say [Western’s] Parker Dean. We’ve been playing together since 13u and he has always been a very good hitter.
Q: On the other side of the plate, who is the toughest pitcher you’ve faced?
A: [Western’s] Mitchell Dean. I am like 1 [of] 12 off of him or something terrible.
Q: You helped Northwestern win sectional titles in both of your sports. Does that give you a sense of satisfaction?
A: I will remember those nights for the rest of my life. Winning the sectional in tennis this year after playing all four years with my friends was amazing. Having my brother, Blake, on the team made it special too. Winning in both was a high point in high school.
Q: Your grandfathers coached the sports you play. How did they influence you as a young athlete?
A: My grandpa Ty Calloway was a huge help in my baseball career. He was my coach from little league through middle school and I’m very grateful for all the knowledge he has given me. Even just giving tips and tweaks like hand placement in my swing has helped me tremendously through high school. My grandpa Dave Wise has been one of the tennis coaches the last four years. I’m really appreciative of being able to have my brother, dad and grandfather all out there at the same time and I will always remember that. We had a lot of fun playing tennis and I’m thankful for all the coaching and support.
Q: Speaking of family, your cousins Madison and McKenna Layden are strong athletes as well. How competitive are family get-togethers?
A: We always have to play a game. We’re all super competitive so it gets intense some times but it’s really fun. With Madison and Kenna and Blake, we have played a lot of 2v2 basketball games.
Q: You are heading to Ball State to play baseball? What are your hopes athletically and academically as you enter college?
A: I’m split between majors right now so next year I am trying to make the best decision for what would be best for me. Athletically, I will work really hard and try to be able to get some innings pitching and help the team win.
Q: What lessons will you take from playing high school sports?
A: Enjoy the time. Everyone’s athletic career comes to an end at some point, and you don’t know when that is. Enjoy the difficult moments because that is what shapes you as a person. Enjoy the people you are around. All of my best friends have been through my teams and I’m thankful to have them. The biggest lesson is to do everything in your capability to succeed. With doing that you will not have any guilt or second thoughts and know you gave everything you had.
