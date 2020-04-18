For Corey J. Smith the best things about golf are the people with whom he gets to spend time.
The scores tallied at the end of a match are just a fraction of the fun. Hours of time spent each week with teammates provide a rich array of memories in addition to the numbers on a scorecard. The people you’re with are as important as the golf. After all, he got his start in golf tagging along with his father, local sprint car racer Corey M. Smith.
A senior on Northwestern’s squad, this spring would have been Smith’s final season representing the Tigers. He’s been on the squad since his freshman year, and this year it would have been his turn to mentor the young players that will keep the program rolling in the future.
That plan fell through when the high school spring sports season was canceled as part of the state’s effort to control the spread of coronavirus.
This spring’s experiences never got to materialize, but the experiences Smith has enjoyed on course are memories that last. He talked to the Tribune about his time as a Tiger.
Q: Obviously, the decision to cancel spring sports had to have hit hard. What are your thoughts for your team and for yourself?
A: I hope the team will have a good next season and I hope that I will be able to visit a practice and be able to cheer on my teammates in the future.
Q: What were your goals this season and what goals did you have for Northwestern’s golf team?
A: My personal goal for this season was to improve my swing to where I wouldn’t have to adjust for a curve to the right. My team goal was to be able to help all the new players we had sign up learn to play and to have them enjoy it to where they would play again next year.
Q: What is your favorite memory from playing high school golf?
A: My favorite memory from playing high school golf would have to be the bus rides to away matches my sophomore year when we would just talk and relax before we got to the match.
Q: What are the experiences you’re going to miss the most from not playing this spring?
A: I’m really going to miss the practices where we would go and play nine holes for score and the games we would play.
Q: What person or people influenced you most in golf and eventually led you to join the high school team?
A: The person who influenced me the most to play golf was my dad. He would take me to play with him and his friends when I was younger and I always had fun doing it so I liked golf and when I got to high school I knew I was going to sign up for it.
Q: Something that golfers get to experience is very different courses when you play road matches and tournaments. Besides your home course, what course is your favorite and why?
A: My favorite course is Chippendale because it’s a little bit of difficult of a course that is kept in good care.
Q: What lessons will you take from playing high school sports?
A: The lesson I’ll take away is have fun before it’s over
Q: Non-athletic question, how would you describe Northwestern’s class of 2020?
A: I believe the class of 2020 is strong with dealing with changes.
Q: What are your future plans?
A: My future plan is to go to Hobart for welding and get certifications for different types of welding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.