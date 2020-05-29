Northwestern’s Evan Gaylor didn’t start throwing until he was a freshman in high school. With an initial boost from his big brother Grant and good coaching along the way, Gaylor enjoyed a rapid ascent.
By the time Gaylor was a junior on Northwestern’s boys track and field squad, he was poised to make a major move in shot put.
As a junior, Gaylor took first in the Kokomo Relays, first in the Hoosier Conference meet and second in the Kokomo Sectional. He was making rapid progress, but it wasn’t always a smooth ride.
“I put a ton of pressure on myself the whole season and competed very tense,” Gaylor said. “I let my results during the regular season control my emotions. If I had a bad meet then I would be in a bad mood for the rest of the week.”
Last year at this time, he made sure he was in a good mood for the week. He’d qualified for the Kokomo Regional in shot put and needed a top-three finish in the regional to reach the State Finals.
“As far as the meets go, regionals was the first meet I ever went to where I could see the fire in everyone to win,” Gaylor said. “Everyone was very focused and you could feel it.”
He responded with a season-best effort of 51 feet, 6.75 inches, taking third and reaching the state meet. It was the high point of his career so far.
“While I have many great memories from track, I’ll never forget qualifying for state,” Gaylor said “The environment was intense and I had the support of my friends and teammates. I gamed up for that meet and hit a big throw when it mattered. It was a huge weight off my shoulders when the competition was finally over and it was amazing to share that experience with everyone.”
He then took 24th at state with an effort of 46-10.75 and came away with the ambition to do more his senior season.
After preseason training and an indoor meet this season, his senior year stopped just as quickly as it began when the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to sports around the state and nation. It was the end of his Tiger tale, but Gaylor has plenty more to write in his throwing career. This coming school year, he’ll join the University of Indianapolis’ track and field squad.
Gaylor talked to the Tribune about his experiences, the void of the 2020 season, and what’s ahead in his athletic career.
Q: As a state qualifier last year, what were your goals this season and did you feel prepared to chase those goals?
A: I had big goals this year. I wanted to go 60 [feet in shot]/170 [feet in discus] on the season and I felt fully capable of doing both. I also felt very capable of winning indoor state, breaking the discus school record, and placing top three at state in both shot and discus.
I knew I could have accomplished my goals because my technique had been refined by taking thousands of throws from summer 2019 until that first meet. My training was going very well and everything was on point.
Q: Obviously, the decision to cancel spring sports had to have hit hard. What are your thoughts for your team and for yourself?
A: I’m disappointed I was only able to compete once this year but I’m also disappointed by the fact that I wasn’t able to watch my team compete and watch them all improve. There are a lot of guys on the team I was looking forward to watching because of how much better they’ve gotten. I hope my team continues to train when they can and come back better next year.
Q: What are the experiences you missed most from not competing this spring?
A: I definitely missed seeing my friends compete and missed sharing moments with them at meets and practices. I also just miss not being able to wrap up my high school career and accomplish the goals I set.
Q: What meet do you most look forward to in the regular season? What about it made it special?
A: I really liked Kokomo Relays. It’s always run well, it’s entertaining to watch and it’s close to home.
Q: How would you describe your team’s senior class?
A: My team’s senior class was great. Everyone got along really well and I think that made for an awesome team environment. They knew when to joke around and when to be serious. They’re all great guys and I miss not being able to have our last season together.
Q: Who are some of your biggest athletic influences and how have they helped shape you?
A: My biggest influences were my brother Grant and my throws coach Alex Pier. I literally would not have done track if my brother hadn’t dragged me to the call-out meeting my freshman year. He helped me develop as an athlete by always being there to record and analyze my throws and by just being my training partner.
Coach Pier helped me every step of the way. He wrote my training programs, fixed my technique, prepared me for big meets, knew when to push me and always stayed after practice so I could throw more. I also admire his ability to evolve as a coach and how he wasn’t afraid to try new things.
Q: What makes a person good at shot or discus and what led to your strength in shot put?
A: The biggest factor that determines whether someone is better at one or the other is based on the amount of throws they take. I probably had around 2,000-3,000 more throws at shot than at discus. It’s hard to throw discus as much because of facility limitations. It’s easier to throw shot indoors during the winter and early spring because it requires much less space. You have to share space with the other sports indoors so it’s hard to throw discus for safety reasons. Discus became much better for me when I was able to train out of season and make up for those lost reps.
Q: You’re headed to throw at the University of Indianapolis. What did you like about the school and the program? Also what will you study and what are your plans for the future?
A: UIndy seemed like the best school for me because I really liked the team environment and how focused and driven everyone was. They also have one of the best physical therapy programs in the state. I plan on studying exercise science and becoming a physical therapist.
