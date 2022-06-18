Northwestern’s Kat Grube had a glittering senior season as part of the Tigers’ powerhouse girls tennis program. Playing most of the season at No. 2 singles, Grube went 20-3, including a 5-0 record when she had to bump up to No. 1 singles.
Grube dropped only seven sets all season while helping the Tigers finish 17-2 and roll to Hoosier Conference and Kokomo Sectional titles. She didn’t put up those numbers by giving away points, games or sets. Instead, she fought to make sure she didn’t fall behind.
“Being down in a game brings out the best of me,” Grube said. “If I am losing a game 0-40, I know I can come back to win. I really have learned to love working under pressure. Stressful match situations like tiebreakers have brought out my best on the court.”
That’s also given her a resilience she can take forward in life.
“I learned to never give up,” Grube said. “There were many cases where quitting was the easy way out, but pushing through challenges in high school sports has helped me see the importance of perseverance in the real world.”
A North-South Senior All-Star this season, Grube was part of the last two sectional championships in the Tigers’ run of six straight sectional titles under coach Kathie Layden. Northwestern has posted a record of 93-7 in those six seasons to establish itself as the local power.
Grube took time to answer questions as part of the Tribune’s Senior Spotlight series. She talked about the roots of Northwestern’s success, the best memories of her years on court, taking inspiration from Tiger swim coach Donita Walters, and the fun of charting stats with her dad, Chad, in her downtime, including the games, sets and matches she won, as well as her swimming mileage.
Q: What is Northwestern’s girls tennis program doing right to be the team to beat locally year after year?
A: Our team is filled with athletic talent. Even though our team doesn’t play much tennis in the winter offseason, we stay in shape in other ways with other sports that complement tennis. We also have great coaches. Coach [Dave] Wise is a Howard County tennis legend and Coach Layden has a history of success, so Northwestern is in good hands.
Q: What was the most exciting Tiger team victory in your high school career?
A: Winning conference this year was the most exciting team victory. Northwestern has never won as a team in the Hoosier Conference. Last year we were conference champions for 12 hours before the scores were recalculated and West Lafayette won, so it was really exciting to finally win this year.
Q: What was the toughest individual match you won in your career?
A: Defeating Western’s Chloe Schmidt in this year’s conference semifinals was the toughest match I won in my career. We had to play a third-set tiebreaker to determine the winner. Both of us had really good points and it really came down to shaking away the nerves in that crucial tiebreaker.
Q: What’s your style on court? What do you do to try and win points and matches?
A: I really like to be aggressive and take a more offensive approach. Hitting solid approaches and volley winners are my go-to shots in a match. I like to plan out each move to try and win matches.
Q: What was your reaction to being selected for the North South All-Star Cup and what was that experience like?
A: I was pretty surprised because I had never heard of the tournament before. It was a pleasant surprise to extend my tennis season for a few more weeks. I enjoyed playing against other girls from all parts of the state and the competition was good. Surprisingly, I had never played doubles in a competitive high school match, and I ended up playing doubles twice that day. It was overall a really fun experience and a great way to cap off an awesome tennis career.
Q: What’s more satisfying for you, playing singles or doubles, and why?
A: I think singles is more satisfying. You alone are responsible for every winning shot and recovering from each mistake. Nothing beats the sense of accomplishment I get after a good singles win.
Q: You also swim for Northwestern. What’s your best memory of swimming for the Tigers?
A: Swimming is such a long season, so I have a lot of memories, but my favorite memory is qualifying for the 100-yard butterfly finals in sectionals this year. Swimming in the toughest sectional in the state [the Noblesville Sectional with 37-time state champion Carmel] and making the finals is a really big accomplishment, so it’s also my favorite memory.
Q: Does swimming in winter help you when the tennis season starts, either physically or in your mental approach?
A: Swimming definitely helps with both. I have participated in many different sports, but nothing compares to the physicality of swimming. We swim about 4,000-5,000 yards per practice, multiple meets per week, with dry-land workouts in between, so everyone is in tip-top shape after swim season is over.
Swimming is totally a mental game too. Racing the clock and resisting the urge to breathe in a race takes immense mental strength, so I feel very prepared both mentally and physically at the start of tennis season.
Q: Who have been your biggest sports influences?
A: My dad is probably my biggest sports influence. He introduced me to tennis and we play a lot of sports together. We combine our love for sports with our nerdiness by keeping records and spreadsheets of sports data.
I also have to give credit to my swim coach, Donita Walters. We often cycle together and she has inspired me to reach my goals. It was through her craziness that I managed to bike a 100-mile ride, which has influenced me to pursue my personal goals.
