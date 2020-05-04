A.J. Hobson is plenty familiar with local baseball diamonds. He was a fixture in Northwestern’s middle infield over the 2018 and ‘19 seasons and he spent his summers with the Kokomo Post 6 American Legion squad.
Hobson appreciated having Northwestern’s recently renovated field and Highland Park Stadium as his home diamonds.
He also appreciates those who made his baseball career possible.
“I would like to thank all the coaches I’ve had over the years for dedicating their time to help me become a better player and a better person,” he said. “I would also like to thank my family for always supporting me and what I do. Mom and Dad, thanks for all the money you’ve spent on baseball equipment and thanks for never missing a game.”
Northwestern coach Ryan Ward was counting on Hobson to fill a big role this spring as the Tigers looked to challenge for their first winning season since 2016. Of course, the IHSAA had to cancel spring sports in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hobson was going to play in the middle infield for the third straight season and likely pitch a little when the Tigers had four- or five-game weeks.
“Offensively, A.J. is an exceptional competitor who has developed a skill set in extending at-bats. We would have utilized him in the leadoff or 2-hole position in our lineup,” Ward said.
The following is a Q and A with Hobson, the latest in our series spotlighting seniors who lost their spring sports seasons.
Q: Obviously, the decision to cancel spring sports had to have hit hard. What are your thoughts for your team and for yourself?
A: For the seniors, it definitely hit us harder than the underclassmen so right now I’m just trying to stay positive about it.
Q: What were your goals, both team-wise and individually, and did you feel prepared to chase the goals?
A: My goals for the team this year were to have a positive record and win sectional. My own goals for the season were having a batting average over .350 and a good on-base percentage.
Q: What are you going to miss the most from not playing this spring?
A: What I’m going to miss the most is the guys on the team. We spend January through May together everyday so we’re all pretty close. I’m also going to miss the big conference games that everyone was excited for. I’m not going to miss playing in the low 40s at the beginning of the season.
Q: What are your favorite memories from playing high school baseball?
A: Some of my favorite memories from high school baseball are winning those close games by one or two runs and the bus rides home. The best memories came from the team circle we had before our games where we shared some interesting stories, to say the least.
Q: Where were your favorite places to play in terms of local diamonds?
A: My favorite places to play at are Northwestern and Municipal Stadium, and Highland Park in the summer.
Q: What’s the school that you and your teammates look forward to facing the most? What about that rivalry makes it fun or intense?
A: Every year we always look forward to playing Western. What makes that rivalry so good is we don’t like them and they don’t like us so it’s always a intense game.
Q: Who were your biggest sports influences?
A: When I was younger my biggest influencer was my dad. He was always around helping me and coached me all the way through little league. When I got up to high school, coach Butch [Dan Butcher] was my biggest influencer. He coached infield for us last year so I spent the most time with him.
Q: Non-athletic question, how would you describe the high school class of 2020?
A: I would say the 2020 class is resilient.
Q: What are your future plans?
A: My future plans are to go to IUK and study computer science.
