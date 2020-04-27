Northwestern’s girls track and field program had only one sectional championship to its credit before the Tigers rode a deep lineup to back-to-back championships in 2018 and ‘19.
Sprinter JoHannah Hetzner was one of the Tigers’ weapons. She was part of winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays in both sectionals. She also was the runner-up in the 200 dash both years.
Hetzner said the Tigers had a three-peat and more in mind for ‘20.
“My goal for the team was to win sectional again and get as many girls to regional and state as possible,” she said. “I feel like our team this year was a very strong team. We trained harder than ever and I could see a big difference in my performance and a lot of others compared to last year.”
Of course, the Tigers won’t get a chance to show the fruits of that labor. The IHSAA canceled spring sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Hetzner was one of the Tigers’ seniors. She closed her career as a three-time regional qualifier and a part of a 4x400 relay team that holds the school record.
The following is a Q and A with the Tiger sprinter, the latest in our series spotlighting seniors who lost their spring sports seasons.
Q: Obviously, the decision to cancel spring sports had to have hit hard. What are your thoughts for your team and for yourself?
A: It was a huge letdown not only for me, but for my team too. I was excited to see how much we’ve improved. I hope the girls decide to come back and work even harder than we did this year.
Q: What are the experiences you’re going to miss the most from not running track this spring?
A: I’m going to miss all of the fun bus rides I had with the team, and meeting new people at track meets.
Q: What were your favorite events?
A: My favorite events were the 200, 4x1 and 4x4.
Q: What are your favorite sports memories?
A: My favorite sport memories were winning sectional twice, going to regionals and breaking the school record.
Q: Who were your biggest sports influences?
A: My biggest sports influences were [U.S. Olympians] Sanya Richards-Ross and Allyson Felix.
Q: What lessons will you take from playing high school sports?
A: I learned how to hold myself accountable, how to be a good teammate and how to manage my time better.
Q: Non-athletic question, how would you describe the high school class of 2020?
A: The class of 2020 was a very competitive class that always pushed each other to do their best, not only in sports but in class too.
Q: What are your future plans?
A: My future plans are to go to IUK to study visual communications and marketing in hopes of starting my own business one day. I will also be running track for IUK.
