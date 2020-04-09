Northwestern softball player Kendal Rooze was going to be one of the players to watch in the spring sports season.
Rooze had emerged as one of Howard County’s top players in the 2019 season when she batted .524 with nine home runs and 15 doubles, setting school single-season records in the latter two categories. She earned Class 2A/1A first-team all-state recognition from the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association.
But Rooze’s senior softball season was over before it started. With schools closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, spring sports were canceled.
The following is a Q-and-A with Rooze, who also was an all-state volleyball player. This is the first in a new series focusing on senior athletes.
Q: Obviously, the decision to cancel spring sports had to have hit hard. What are your thoughts for your team and for yourself?
A: It broke my heart hearing that the last time I would ever be able to play for the Northwestern softball would be last season. I was looking forward to the season as it would be my last year playing along with the other seniors and all our underclassmen. As a team last year we worked really hard. Even though we didn’t finish how we had wanted, that gave us motivation for this season.
Q: What were your goals for the season, both team-wise and individually, and did you feel prepared to chase those goals?
A: Last year we were really young with only having two seniors. The majority of the girls on the team worked really hard in the offseason to prepare for this spring. Our team goal this year was to win [Hoosier] conference, to win our sectional and to see how it went from there. This season we were supposed to be moving back up to [Class] 3A which gave us more motivation to work hard in the offseason.
Individually, my personal goals were to better the records I set last year and to improve my defense at third base. As a team we were only able to have a week of practice together, but with the girls working really hard in the offseason I felt we were the most prepared to accomplish our goals.
Q: What are the experiences you’re going to miss the most from not playing this spring?
A: I am definitely going to miss practicing with my girls and coaches the most. I’ll miss warming up for the games, competing against the other teams and winning games. I didn’t get a chance to make very many memories with my team this year, but I will definitely miss not being able to make new memories with my team. I will also miss all the friendships I have made from the opposing teams as a lot of us play in the same leagues during the summer.
Q: How would you describe your team’s senior class?
A: The Northwestern softball senior class was always so fun but also competitive. We strove to push each other to be the best players we could be. Lexy Robinson, Breanna Weaver, Dominique Beaty and I have always been playing softball together since we were in 8U so we have created a friendship.
Q: What is your favorite memory from playing high school softball?
A: As a freshman I was very proud to make a very good varsity team and to be a part of the team who won conference and the sectional title. My sophomore season was a grind as a team. I made some great memories with my teammates and continued to improve at my hitting.
My junior year, my favorite game memory was my last game of the season. It was the sectional game against Tipton, we lost the game in the end but it was one of the craziest games I have ever been a part of. Our team was so young but the memories and the accomplishments we had made me proud.
Q: Who are some of your biggest athletic influences and how have they helped shape you?
A: My biggest athletic influence would be my dad [Kregg] who has from the start been coaching me and teaching me. All the hours he has put in with me , pitching to me, hitting me ground balls, coaching me in the dugout and then being my biggest supporter in the stands.
[Other influences have been] Brian Hecht and Joe Butcher, they were my first travel ball coaches and have always been my biggest fans. They are always coming to my games and cheering for me when they no longer coach me.
Q: You had a lot of success in volleyball in addition to softball. Did you enjoy playing multiple sports?
A: Playing volleyball in the fall gave me the opportunity to create and make friendships I wouldn’t have in softball. It also gave me the opportunity to play under Kathie Layden during my high school career. I enjoyed practicing with the girls no matter the sport, but most importantly, I enjoyed competing against other players and teams.
Q: What lessons will you take from playing high school sports?
A: The lessons I will always take from high school sports is always improving my mental toughness. In high school, but also in life nothing is given and I’ve learned to work hard for what I want. High school sports has also taught me that I can’t take anything for granted and at any moment it could be easily and quickly taken away.
Q: Non-athletic question, how would you describe the high school class of 2020?
A: The Northwestern senior class is one that nobody will ever forget. Even with our spring being taken away from us, we have definitely made our mark in academics and in sports. The class of 2020 works so hard on their schoolwork and pushes each other to get the best grades and accomplish the goals we strived for.
Athletically, we have so many great players all around. We have so many seniors that will be heading into college with not only athletic scholarships but academic scholarships, it’s truly amazing to be a part of.
Q: What are your future plans?
A: My future plans are to study business management and play softball on a softball scholarship at Indiana Wesleyan University. With the uncertainty that is happening around the world I pray that the seniors now will be able to attend their first semester of college and any other plans they have.
