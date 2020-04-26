Entering the 2016-17 school year, Northwestern’s girls sports history included five sectional championships in volleyball and four apiece in basketball and tennis.
Madison Layden had a plan to raise those totals.
“My goal as a freshman was to try and win a sectional in all three sports each season. I would say I came pretty close,” she said.
Indeed, Layden came close. She was a part of 10 sectional championships: four in basketball and three each in volleyball and tennis.
She likely would have made it four in tennis and 11 total, but the IHSAA canceled spring sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was disappointing not being able to play my last season of tennis,” she said. “However, I feel fortunate to have been able to play the sports that I did while I was at Northwestern.”
Northwestern’s team success in those sports went hand in hand with Layden’s individual brilliance.
In volleyball, she led the Tigers to a 100-30 record over her four-year career. A versatile player, she slammed 1,814 career kills while also recording 1,129 assists and 1,207 digs. She was a multi-time Class 3A all-state selection.
Of course, basketball is Layden’s main sport. She helped power the Tigers to a 107-9 record, two Class 3A state championships and a Class 4A state runner-up finish over her career. The Purdue signee was the 2020 Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year and Miss Basketball runner-up. In addition, she topped the 2019 and ‘20 Associated Press’ all-state teams among countless other honors.
Layden ranks 13th in state history in scoring with 2,360 points and she ranks No. 2 in both assists (713) and steals (539).
In tennis, she had compiled a 56-6 record through her junior season, all at No. 1 singles, and she was a 2019 all-state pick. Team-wise, she helped the Tigers compile three undefeated regular seasons in addition to three Kokomo Sectional titles. The Tigers went 49-3 over that span with two of the losses coming to state superpower Carmel in regional finals.
The following is a Q and A with Layden, the latest in our senior spotlighting seniors who lost their spring seasons.
Q: What are the experiences you’re going to miss the most from not playing this spring?
A: The tennis team has had a lot of success. We have had three undefeated seasons and three sectional championships and we just have a lot of fun competing and practicing throughout the spring season.
Q: Obviously, basketball is your primary sport. What did you enjoy about playing volleyball and tennis?
A: All three are sports that I have always played since I could walk. Even though I am going to play basketball in college, I’m truly going to miss playing volleyball and tennis.
Q: In tennis, it’s you vs. your opponent. How did that challenge you differently than team sports?
A: I put a lot of pressure on myself in tennis to win. It’s always nice to have a teammate to rely on, and you don’t get that the same way in tennis as you do in the other sports.
Q: What is your favorite memory from your tennis career?
A: When I think back to my tennis career, I immediately think of the great teammates I have been able to play with. Players like Klair Merrell, Morgan Mercer, Allison Miller and Sarah Vas, just to name a few, mean more to me than any wins or losses.
Q: Who were your biggest sports influences growing up?
A: I think my family has always been my greatest sport influences growing up. Not only my parents but also my grandparents. From playing in the driveway to taking me to games. My grandpa [Dave Wise] taught me how to play tennis and even golf. They have all supported me through everything and every season.
Q: What will you miss most from high school sports?
A: I’ll miss the opportunity to compete in all three sports. I’ll miss not being able to play another season with my sister, McKenna.
Q: How are you preparing now for college basketball?
A: The strength and conditioning coach has given us individual workouts for the team. I have been trying to workout as much as I can and be ready.
Q: Non-athletic question, how would you describe the high school class of 2020?
A: The class of 2020 will be able to handle anything that is thrown our way. Going forward we will be less likely to take things for granted. This class has a bright future.
Q: Academically, what are your future plans?
A: My future plans are to study pharmacy at Purdue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.