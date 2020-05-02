Peru’s boys golf team enjoyed a memorable 2019 season. After repeating as Three Rivers Conference champions, the Bengal Tigers broke through to win the Peru Sectional at Rock Hollow G.C. for the first time since 2010. They carried the momentum into the Plymouth Regional at Swan Lake G.C. where they took fifth place, just two shots back of taking third place. The top three teams advanced to the State Finals.
The Tigers looked ready for a strong encore this year with a veteran lineup fronted by junior Kash Bellar and senior Corbin Robison, but the season was pulled out from under them as the IHSAA canceled the spring sports season as part of a state-wide effort to stem the spread of coronavirus.
“I’m very disappointed that I won’t have the chance to compete with my teammates this year,” said senior Corbin Robison, who was set to play in the No. 2 spot in Peru’s lineup for the fourth straight year. “We had a lot to prove out there after missing state as a team by two strokes and [myself] individually by four in 2019. But, everyone lost something in this crisis. I’m fortunate all I lost was my senior season.”
Individually, Robison was a three-time All-Three Rivers Conference player, including the 2018 medalist. He had a pair of top-five sectional finishes. Team-wise, he helped the Bengal Tigers win the 2018 and ’19 TRC championships along with the ’19 sectional.
Robison was set to pull off a rare double this spring. In addition to golf, he was going to join coach Chuck Brimbury’s baseball team as a pitcher, most likely out of the bullpen.
“After several conversations with Mr. Brimbury, he decided to let me be a PO — pitcher only. I would have went to every golf match, and the baseball games that didn’t fall on match days. Practice wise, I would have to come to baseball after golf practice to work on pitching,” Robison said.
The following is a Q and A with Robison, who will continue his golf career at IU Kokomo.
Q: What is your favorite memory from your high school golf career?
A: There are so many, but my favorite, as funny as it sounds, was the day I got disqualified at Honeywell golf course. I shot 75 and our No. 5 shot some 20 shots higher. After taking a 22-shot swing due to my disqualification, we still pulled off the win over nine different teams.
Q: Did you appreciate having Rock Hollow as Peru’s home course? If so, what do you like about it?
A: Absolutely! I believe Rock Hollow had a huge part in our success the past few years. There are plenty of nice courses in our area, but most were built from old crop fields. Rock is different. All the schools would rather play at our course which gives us the advantage.
Q: What are your favorite courses to play?
A: Some of my favorites are Rock Hollow, Swan Lake, Chippendale and Round Barn.
Q: What do you feel are your biggest strengths as a player?
A: Mentality. A golfer that lets their emotions and temper get to them will never reach their full potential.
Q: Who are some of your biggest golf influences and how have they helped shape your game?
A: Truthfully, I didn’t have very many golfing influences. My grandfather took me a few times as a kid, but no one in my family is a big golfer. For my seventh birthday I got a golf club, that’s what really got me started. But the people who really helped me along the way would be Chuck Bellar, Clint Mathews and JJ Burns.
Q: What was your baseball background?
A: I played baseball for eight years at Bunker Hill, and have always wanted to get back on the field. After my 12-year-old year I had to choose between baseball and golf; that was a tough decision.
Q: Non-athletic question, how would you describe the high school class of 2020?
A: We had a great group of students, some of my dearest friends were found within the class of 2020. I will remember all the great times we had, even though it was cut short.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing for IU Kokomo and what are your academic plans?
A: I am very excited that my athletic career didn’t have to end in the heartbreak of losing my senior year. I’m excited to bring what I have to the college level and compete alongside my new teammates. Academically, I am majoring in business with a minor in sports administration.
