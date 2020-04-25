Peru athlete Daunte Majors was enjoying a memorable senior year.
In the fall, he played football and helped Peru post a 6-6 record, a six-win improvement from 2018. The KT All-Area player had three monster games: 360 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in a 48-21 takedown of Logansport; 334 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns in a 44-33 victory over Rochester; and 310 all-purpose yards and three scores in a 34-23 victory over North Miami.
In the winter, Majors played basketball and helped the Bengal Tigers go 16-7, a seven-win improvement from 2018-19 and their best record in 10 years. He averaged 13.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game and shot an efficient 59% from the field.
Spring was supposed to bring baseball. Majors had served as Peru’s leadoff hitter since his freshman year and played shortstop and center field. He owned a .377 career batting average and a school-record 57 stolen bases. As a junior, he batted .382 with a .547 on-base percentage and 20 stolen bases.
“Daunte Majors is a throwback player,” Peru coach Chuck Brimbury said. “He is a hard worker and great teammate — say little, do much. He is clearly one of the state’s most talented senior baseball players.
“He is our team leader, outstanding student, humble player and role model of our Peru athletes.”
Alas, Majors’ chance to shine on the diamond once again was taken away when the IHSAA canceled spring sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The following is a Q and A with Majors, who was a team captain in all three of his sports. He is planning to continue his baseball career at Indiana State University.
Q: Obviously, the decision to cancel spring sports had to have hit hard. What are your thoughts for your team and for yourself?
A: I think this year could’ve been a big year for the team which is very unfortunate on top of me and all the other seniors who don’t get their senior season.
Q: What were your goals, both team-wise and individually, and did you feel prepared to chase the goals?
A: As a team every year we had the goal of winning conference, sectional and our county tournament. Individually I wanted to be the best teammate possible and do anything to help our team win.
Q: What did it mean to you to play for Peru?
A: Playing for Peru meant you were all in. Everyone had to be invested in the program. No job too small.
Q: What is your favorite memory from playing high school baseball?
A: My favorite memory of high school baseball was beating top-ranked Western in the sectional championship my sophomore year.
Q: Where were your favorite places to play in terms of high school diamonds?
A: Some of my favorite diamonds to play on were our home field and Municipal Stadium where the Jackrabbits play.
Q: How do you see yourself fitting in at Indiana State?
A: I think Indiana State will be a great fit for me. I’m looking forward to working hard and helping out the program any way possible.
Q: You also played football and basketball. Did you enjoy being a three-sport athlete and would you recommend it to younger athletes?
A: I really enjoyed being a multi-sport athlete. I think it made me a better athlete overall and would highly recommend it to all younger athletes.
Q: Which sport do you consider your best?
A: Personally I think football was my best sport due to my speed.
Q: What are your future plans?
A: I plan to attend Indiana State University to play baseball. Undecided [on major] as of right now; debating between marketing and physical therapy.
