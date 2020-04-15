If Taylor athletic director Jake Leicht needs an advocate for playing multiple sports, he could look to senior Alison Pemberton. She played soccer in the fall and basketball in the winter and starred in track and field in the spring.
“I 100% encourage young athletes to play as many sports as they can,” Pemberton said. “Sometimes it may seem tough, but it is so worth it. Sports have not only helped prepare me for life, but have provided me with life-long relationships and memories. I am proud to have been a part of the soccer, basketball and track teams.
“I also think it is great to play three sports rather than just one or two because even if the third isn’t your favorite sport, it helps to keep you active and in shape for your other sports. I think it’s honestly just a great opportunity to be a part of a team.”
Pemberton was enjoying a successful senior season. In soccer, the speedy forward helped her squad post an 8-7-2 record. In basketball, she helped the Titans go 16-8 with runner-up finishes in the Hoosier Heartland Conference and Sectional 39.
Spring was where Pemberton was going to shine the most, as a jumper and sprinter on the track team. She was the 2019 Eastern Sectional champion in high jump and the runner-up in long jump.
But the promise of this spring season was halted before it had a chance to begin due to the coronavirus pandemic. School work is done from home and the IHSAA canceled spring sports.
The following is a Q-and-A with Pemberton, the latest in our ongoing series focusing on senior athletes.
Q: Obviously, the decision to cancel spring sports had to have hit hard. What are your thoughts for your team and for yourself?
A: My entire team was looking forward to this season. I was really excited about working with some of the underclassmen. We are a small team, but we have some great talent and I was excited to see our hard work pay off for the season. I was especially bummed out to not be able to complete my final season as a Taylor athlete.
Q: Did you feel prepared to have a good season?
A: I was prepared to have a great track season this year. One thing I love about track is how hard you work as an individual shows in your performances. At the end of last season, I started training for the following year. I was able to attend one indoor meet at Purdue in early March and cleared 5 feet on high jump, winning the event. I also placed second in long jump. ... This was a good kickoff to my season as my goal for the year was to break the school record in high jump of 5-4. I have already attempted the record four times in my previous season, so I was really motivated to clear it this year and confident that I would.
Q: What are the experiences you’re going to miss the most from not running track this spring?
A: Personally, track has always been such a relaxed and fun sport. You compete in your events and then you are done, or you get a break before your next event. I’m going to miss the bonds that are created through track season. During track, I always found myself talking to people I don’t usually talk to. Track was a great season to socialize with new people and make friendships. I’m going to miss talking to new people as we wait for our race to begin. I’m also going to miss pestering my coaches.
Q: What were your favorite events?
A: My favorite events were definitely high jump followed by long jump. I also enjoyed the 4x100, but running always made me more nervous than jumping. High jump especially made me feel powerful and alive.
Q: Who were your biggest sports influences?
A: Cami Hansen is an athlete that graduated from Taylor my eighth grade year that has inspired me to work hard and push myself. My eighth grade year, I was able to practice with the high school basketball team and I noticed her hard work. She always pushed herself to her limit. Especially in track, she would train her hardest, even during the off-season. I would always see her out running. When it came time to choose a basketball jersey, I knew I wanted to choose No. 2 because it was her jersey number.
My greatest sports influence is my basketball coach Tony Oliver. He started coaching me in seventh grade and stuck with me until freshman year, when he became the varsity coach and coached me until my final game. He has always encouraged me to achieve greatness and push myself past what I think I am capable of. He was always there for me on and off the court. Tony will do anything for his kids and it shows. One great thing about this was that whenever I wanted to get in the gym, he would be there to help me. Being able to improve my game throughout the summers kept me motivated to be the best that I could be. Tony taught me how to be a leader and how to achieve greatness, in basketball and in life.
Q: What lessons will you take from playing high school sports?
A: I have learned how to work as a team and how to always push myself to do better or try harder. Sports have taught me to never give up, especially when things get tough. Sports have also pushed me to be more responsible in managing my time. This has helped me to be able to keep my grades up as well.
Q: Non-athletic question, how would you describe the high school class of 2020?
A: Unlucky. I think with everything going on, everyone is bummed to be missing out on such great memories that come with senior year. A lot of us have come together to try to make our senior year a great one and embrace our senior activities, even creating new ones. For example, the senior class organized a senior sunrise the first day back to school. I think our class is very motivated and has a lot of drive. Ultimately, I think this is just a bump in the road for us and we will go on to do great things. GDTBA.
Q: What are your future plans?
A: I am attending Ball State University to study psychology.
