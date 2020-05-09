Taylor golfer Cameron Smallwood will take from his high school career some fun memories including the Titans’ 2017 Hoosier Heartland Conference championship.
He’ll also take some valuable lessons he can use the rest of his life.
“I think that above all, golf has taught me patience and self-reliance,” Smallwood said. “Patience because this is one of the most mentally challenging sports I’ve ever played and it takes a lot of dedication to truly be good at golf. Self-reliance because it is the only major team sport in the world that mostly takes you away from your other teammates.”
After playing in Taylor’s lineup throughout his Titan career, Smallwood saw his senior season pulled out from under him. The IHSAA canceled spring sports in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
Smallwood’s sports interests run deep. He lettered in football in addition to golf, and as a senior he had a chance to work behind the scenes with Fast Play Sports as a camera operator and with Sports Media Pass and Blue HQ Media as a contributing writer.
The following is a Q and A with Smallwood, the latest in our series spotlighting senior spring athletes.
Q: How did you get started in golf? And who are some of your biggest influences and how have they helped shape you?
A: My stepdad, Scott [Fritsch], and my stepbrother, Bryce, started me into golf when I was going into sixth grade. Even though I struggled with it for a while, they stuck with me and I came out of it a better golfer. They are biggest golf influences, but my mom [Emily Fritsch] and dad [Eric Smallwood] should be in that conversation as well. My mom was very encouraging in every match she went to and my dad would come all the way from Michigan to see me play in some of my most important matches.
My coach, Justin Palmer, and [past] teammates Chase Beck, Jadon Kosberg and Brody Ireland were a few who helped shape me as a golf player.
Q: Obviously, the decision to cancel spring sports had to have hit hard. What are your thoughts for your team and for yourself?
A: I think that the biggest thing for me is not only it was my last season to play under Coach Palmer, but we had a fun and young team around us. Even though we lost two seniors and one junior from last year, we gained three juniors for this season and even though they lacked some experience in the sport, it was certainly going to set up a great relationship and camaraderie between teammates. Also, I felt my game was improving tremendously throughout this last offseason and I was excited to get out there shoot my best golf.
Q: What are the experiences you’re going to miss the most from not playing this spring?
A: I’m mostly going to miss the warm weather that the season brought and the bus rides with the team to and from golf matches.
Q: What are your favorite memories from your high school career?
A: One of my favorite memories is when in my sophomore year, I scored a career-low 47 at our home course at Chippendale. I had been playing golf for five years at that point and I had never scored in the 40s till then. My teammates and coach were so congratulatory towards me that night.
Another memory is when in my freshman year, we were playing at Tipton’s golf course and the group behind us was playing fast and a player from Clinton Central hit me in the neck with his shot and it was only the second hole in my first 18-hole match. While my stepdad got me a ice pack, my coach came over and I told him what happened and he said, “After years of coaching golf, I have never had a kid hit by a golf ball.”
Another favorite memory is when the team in my freshman year won the conference championship. I was so proud to be a part of that team and Coach Palmer was so proud of us as well.
Q: What are your favorite courses to play? And did you have a favorite hole on any of the courses?
A: I’d say that our home course, Chippendale, is my favorite golf course to play at. Kokomo Country Club and Tipton were fun too but I have a soft spot for Chippendale. My favorite hole is probably No. 1 at Chippendale. I’ve had so many fun practice moments on No. 1’s tee box and countless pregame talks with Coach Palmer.
Q: Non-athletic question, how would you describe the high school class of 2020?
A: I very much look at the class of 2020 as a very unique class. We had a very good mix of friend groups and clubs and interests. I was friends with many people in the class of 2020 and I will always look at those friends as my family at Taylor.
Q: What other sports do you enjoy?
A: I played varsity football at Taylor in my freshman through junior year. I also watch football, basketball, baseball, college sports and IndyCar.
Q: You have a sports media background with writing and camera work. What sparked your interest, how did you get started and do you hope to continue in the future?
A: I grew up as a film-centered child. I’ve loved movies ever since I watched “Star Wars: A New Hope” for the first time. Then when I moved to Indiana when I was 9, I fell in love with Colts football. Then I went to the Indy 500 and I haven’t missed one in 10 years, and I went to my first Pacers game. And since then, I haven’t stopped loving sports.
In my senior year, I had the option to combine my two biggest interests with Fast Play Sports, a company that live broadcasts high school sports. I loved working with them and I had my first paying job that required me to use a camera. Then in the second semester of my senior year, my vice principal, Steve Dishon, introduced me to a website that he works on, Sports Media Pass and Blue HQ Media, where I write articles about the NFL, Colts, IndyCar and the Pacers. My life has gone full circle and I am doing what I love right now, even though golf and sports have been sidetracked for the time being.
Q: What are your future plans?
A: I am attending the Ivy Tech ASAP program next year where I will earn my associate degree in 11 months. Then I will transfer my credits to Ball State where I will study in telecommunications in film and media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.