Before Kelsi Langley had a team to play on or any player she looked up to, she was already on her way to developing a signature skill.
For most players, shooting mid-range shots in traffic, gliding toward the rim, or across the lane, is a great way to notch a miss in their shooting stats. For Langley, it’s a reliable weapon. She gets on the move in congested space, gets her arms up into free air, gets a bead on the basket, composes herself and finds the net.
“Growing up I didn’t really watch basketball on TV or anything. The only interaction with basketball I had was me going to the park to play by myself,” Langley said. “Shooting mid-range, pull-up jumpers is one of my favorite shots to take, and the ones I feel most confident with.
“There’s just something really satisfying about making a move and then pulling up and shooting it on the move.”
That drive to improve didn’t have a home, until she arrived at Taylor. Girls basketball assistant coach Ronald Good alerted high school coach Tony Oliver about an athletic sixth grader who was new to the school.
“I started playing basketball in sixth grade when I first moved to Taylor,” Langley said. “Before I moved, I was at Bon Air and I was known to play basketball with the boys at recess. I was always the only girl. There wasn’t a team for me to play there, but when I moved to Taylor and I was heading to lunch one day, Coach Oliver saw me and started talking to me and I signed my name on the paper and was at the very first open gym they had.
“I started coming every day and it was just like my normal routine. If I didn’t have practice, I was at the park playing alone. I would go dribble up and down my sidewalk for hours every day in the summer. After I went to the first practice, even with being a shy kid and having no friends, I knew that was what I was supposed to do — play basketball.”
Scoring 1,143 points is evidence of that. Langley reached the 1,000-point milestone this winter and the Taylor senior earned another basketball opportunity next fall. She’ll study and play at IU Kokomo along with Titan classmate Emma Good.
There’s a story behind all the big moments in Langley’s career, and the behind-the-scenes moments that put her on court. Here the 2022 academic all-state honoree shares some of those stories.
Q: You were a four-year player for the Titans. In all that time, does one game stand out as the most memorable or favorite?
A: Sophomore year my team was at Peru and the first half was really bad, we were down by a lot. Most people probably thought the game was already over. However, we all came together and ended up scoring 50 points in the second half and in overtime and ended up winning. It was very sentimental for the team and the coaches. People were crying and hugging, it was and is a very unforgettable game.
Q: How important was it to you to reach 1,000 points at Taylor and what stands out about that night?
A: Reaching 1,000 points was one of a couple of long-term goals I set for myself coming into high school. It definitely was something I felt encouraged to strive for, but if I wouldn’t have hit it I would not have been devastated necessarily. The thing that stands out to me the most though is how my team reacted. Everyone was so happy and excited for me, the kids on the floor and on the bench. There’s pictures where, in particular, Ma’leigha [Smith] looks more excited than I do. She’s jumping in the air and her mouth is wide open. It was such an amazing night and my teammates definitely made it 100 times better.
Q: Who is the best player you’ve lined up against and what made her tough?
A: The best player I have probably lined up against this last year has been the point guard from Carroll [Alli Harness]. She was a great player overall, she could shoot from literally anywhere, she could drive, she played really hard, just overall really good.
Q: The Taylor roster numbers have been low the last couple years. How have you and your teammates grown from the situation of playing heavy minutes and doing so much for the team each game?
A: With having such low numbers each year, [we] have really had to step up even at an early stage of high school. You really have to push yourself and your teammates to drive to do better because if not we would have no chance to win. We also had to just have faith in one another and trust each other that when given the ball we would do the right thing and stay patient with one another and work hard in practice to prepare us for short-player games.
Q: Who is the best teammate you’ve had and how did she help you or the team?
A: By far Emma. Emma and I have been playing together for seven years and we’re about to go play at the same college together. We’ve traveled together for travel ball tournaments and we just work incredibly together. All through middle and high school we have dominated together, we have this special connection with one another on the court and have a great friendship off the court.
I definitely would not be where I’m at now without having Emma as my teammate all throughout my basketball career. I’m really grateful for her and I’m excited for the dynamic duo to continue for another four years in college.
Q: Who was the biggest influence on your athletic career?
A: Ronald Good, our assistant varsity coach, has been the biggest influence in my athletic career. He took me in as his own in sixth grade and did everything for me. He helped get me placed on travel ball teams with Emma and even helped get me to and from practices and tournaments. He has always encouraged me from day one and is still encouraging me now. He has always helped boost my confidence when I was in a hole on the court, and helped me get out of it. I also would not have had all of the opportunities I did have without him.
Q: You’re going to play basketball and study at IU Kokomo along with Emma Good and a couple other notable local players. What did you like about the school and hoops program that made you choose IUK?
A: Emma had committed to IUK before I finally made my decision and that was something that encouraged me to look more into the college. However, first meeting with Coach [John] Kenger, I instantly felt a connection with him and I knew that I wanted to play for him even if he didn’t coach the school I was looking into the most. He made me feel very wanted. The rest of the IUK women’s coaching staff also had a part in making me feel very welcome and wanted on their team.
Coach Kenger just really sealed the deal for me and made me want to play for him. He was always at our games watching Emma and I and would give us little talks after each game. He really just tried to form a relationship with us and even told us if we weren’t to commit to him, he would follow us through our career and cheer us on. He’s a really great person and coach and I’m so excited to play for him.
