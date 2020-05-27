Madelyn Delgado found her preferred position on the softball diamond at a young age.
“I have been a catcher since I was around 7 years old,” she said. “I saw one of my teammates doing it and I asked my coach if I could try and he said no. I ended up making a bet with him that if I hit a home run he would let me catch for an inning. It worked.”
Delgado became a fixture behind the plate. In high school, she stepped into Taylor’s starting lineup as a freshman and quickly developed into one of the Titans’ best players. As a junior in 2019, she complemented her defensive work with a .391 batting average and a .472 on-base percentage, both team highs.
“She was the heartbeat of our team,” coach Robert McGuire said.
Now a senior, Delgado should be leading her squad into sectional play this week. But of course, the season was canceled as part of the statewide shutdown in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It can be upsetting at times,” she said of the lost season, “but I could not be more thankful for the support system that every one [on the team] has provided not only to me but to the other seniors and I’m extremely grateful that everyone has stayed safe and healthy.”
The following is a Q and A with Delgado, the latest in our series spotlighting senior spring athletes.
Q: What were your goals for the season, both team-wise and individually, and did you feel prepared to chase those goals?
A: My goal for this season was to leave an impression that would stick with all of the underclassmen. I wanted to be looked up to as a role model and as someone that people felt like they could talk to on and off of the field. Another very big goal of mine was to be able to play against my younger sister, Allison Delgado, who would have been in her freshman season at Eastern. It has kind of been a running joke in my family that I would have to hit off of her and she would have to pitch to me in my last season and her first.
I did feel like I was prepared for those goals I was just hoping that everyone would accept me.
Q: You were a goalie in soccer. Are there any parallels between playing goalie and working as a catcher?
A: I started soccer my freshman year of high school and actually based my position off of being a catcher. I thought that the reaction time between a kick and a pitch would be similar and I felt I was aggressive enough to fill the position. Little did I know there was a lot more that went into it than that.
Q: You played soccer, basketball and softball. Do you have a favorite sport?
A: As much as I love soccer and basketball, I have been playing softball since I was around 3 or 4 so it has always hit a little different with me. It definitely broke my heart when the sport I was looking forward to all year was canceled, but like I said before my situation could be a lot worse than it is and I am thankful for that.
Q: Would you recommend playing multiple sports to younger athletes?
A: I would definitely recommend playing multiple sports. It is hard to manage at times but you make so many new friends and memories through these sports that you won’t forget. It is worth it.
Q: What are your favorite sports memories?
A: I have so many memories for each sport it’s insane. Overall it would be all of the bus rides, team dinners and parties. But if I had to choose one from each it would be:
For soccer, me and one of my defenders, Austyn Huffer, would always do rock paper scissors after each goal scored. For basketball, having very interesting conversations with the underclassmen on the bench in the middle of games trying to be quiet so we didn’t get caught by coach. For softball, the first game I caught I felt like I just did so good and I could automatically tell that this is the position that I need and want to be in.
Q: Who were your biggest sports influences?
A: My biggest influence was probably my older sister, Savannah. She is four years older than me and played all of the same sports I did. So growing up watching her play kind of influenced me into trying to play. She is the only reason I attempted to play soccer.
Q: Non-athletic question, how would you describe the high school class of 2020?
A: Strong. Not just because of the pandemic. I feel like over the years a lot of things have happened to our class that some people didn’t find fair but we always adjusted and pulled through it. I feel like this year we have bonded together more than we ever have even before quarantine. At the start of the year we all decided that we wanted to make the most of 2019-2020 by attending all of the games/events and hosting different outings like bonfires and watching the sunrise on the first day of school. Sadly, we missed out on some of the things we had planned, but I’m excited to see everyone back at graduation in July. We have worked hard for it.
Q: What are your future plans?
A: My future plans are to attend International Business College in July to earn my veterinary nursing license and then move across the country somewhere to start a family.
Q: Any closing thoughts?
A: I just want to thank all of my friends, family, teachers, coaches, etc. for helping me through everything and preparing me for what is to come. I wouldn’t be who I am today without all of you.
