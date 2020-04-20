Tipton’s boys golf team was thinking big for the 2020 season — and for good reason.
The Blue Devils had rock-solid group in place with Ball State signee Griffin Hare at the front of the lineup. Coaches from across the state took notice: They had the Blue Devils at No. 12 in the preseason poll, the lone small public school in a top 20 dominated by the state’s biggest schools and also private schools.
In Hare, the Blue Devils had one of the state’s top players. Last year, he shot a 5-under 67 to win the Muncie Central Regional at The Players Club in Yorktown and he went on to finish in a tie for 12th place in the State Finals at Prairie View G.C. in Carmel. In the summer, he qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship.
Obviously, the decision to cancel spring sports amid the coronavirus pandemic hit hard for Hare and his teammates.
“This is a very tough situation and the thing about it is we just can’t control it,” Hare said. “I talked about this year in general when I became a freshman in high school, how my senior year we would have a special team and one of the greatest at Tipton. We were ranked 12th at the start of the year but trust me, the expectations for this team were better than being ranked 12th.”
Hare said the Blue Devils had goals to win the Hoosier Conference and Noblesville Sectional titles, compete for the Muncie Central Regional title — and most of all, play in the State Finals.
“Individually, I still had work to finish,” Hare added. “I wanted to win the conference individually, win at least three times, shoot under par more than 40% of the time and give myself a chance to win on the back nine at Prairie View to win an individual state championship.
“The coronavirus pandemic is just a terrible situation, but I am blessed to have four years to play college golf at Ball State. I gave it all I had these past three years and I thank coach [Kenny] Day, all my past teammates and Tipton High School for everything. It has been a honor.”
The following is a Q and A with Hare, the latest in our series spotlighting senior spring athletes.
Q: What are the experiences you’re going to miss the most from not playing this spring?
A: I will miss being able to compete against the state’s best players. My teammates are some of my favorite people to be around so I will miss them. The bus rides for away meets were always fun because the conversations we had on the bus. And lastly competing for my school will be be missed.
Q: What is your favorite memory from your high school career?
A: My favorite memory of my high school golf career was winning the regional championship last year at the Players Club in Muncie. I shot a school-record 67, 5-under par. That was one of my best-ever rounds in competition and I just remember seeing everybody cheering me on even from other schools on our 18th hole. I was able to birdie the last hole with everybody watching which was an awesome experience.
Q: What are your favorite courses to play?
A: My favorite courses to play in the high school season are Rock Hollow in Peru, Purgatory in Noblesville, The Players Club in Muncie and Prairie View in Carmel.
Q: What do you feel are your biggest strengths as a player?
A: My biggest strength as a player is probably my driving of the golf ball. I am a very straight hitter and I can get it out there about 290-300 yards depending on the roll out. But also I would say my competitiveness and my desire to win is another big strength for my golf game.
Q: Who are some of your biggest athletic influences and how have they helped shape you?
A: I have three athletes that I look up to. My favorite golfer, Jordan Spieth, has inspired me to keep a good attitude on and off the golf course and become an excellent putter. In my opinion the greatest golfer ever is Tiger Woods. He has inspired me to grind out every single round even if you don’t have your best stuff that day. Tiger is a terrific grinder and he makes his bad rounds of 74 maybe turn in to 69s or 68s because of he will to put the ball in the hole.
But my favorite athlete is LeBron James. LeBron has inspired me to become an athlete, work hard every single day, have high expectations, and most importantly being a good person to your peers.
Q: What other sports do you enjoy?
A: I enjoy football and basketball. I love watching the NBA, the NFL and college football. Nothing better than cheering on your teams when they are competing for championships.
Q: How does the current situation effect your preparations for playing at Ball State?
A: Yes, this is a tough thing to have happen to me being a senior, but I still am able to play golf using social distancing. I have been going up to Rock Hollow to practice for my summer schedule and also the fall season at BSU. I am fortunate to have some events I can hopefully play in all across the country and I am blessed to be able to still play the game I love during this tough time.
Q: Non-athletic question, how would you describe the high school class of 2020?
A: The high school class of 2020 I think is prepared more than anything. We have some great teachers that prepare us for the next level in life. The class of 2020 especially at my school has some bright futures, for sure.
Q: What are your future plans?
A: My plans for the future consist of playing four years of golf at Ball State University. I plan on studying sports management. My goal for after college is to try and play on the PGA Tour and start a family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.