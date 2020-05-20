For three years, Abigail Moreno played No. 1 singles for Western’s girls tennis team. The stretch saw her go from an unproven freshman to an all-district player as a junior.
She welcomed the challenge of playing the most demanding position in the lineup.
“The experience of playing No. 1 singles all three years did help me grow as a player and a teammate,” she said. “I was able to learn many leadership skills and grow my tennis skills as well. I was able to play some of the best girls in the surrounding area and many of my matches were long, building my endurance, shot consistency and patience of the game.”
An Indiana Wesleyan recruit, Moreno saw the promise of her senior season go unfulfilled. The IHSAA canceled tennis and the other spring sports because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“When I heard the news of spring sports being cancelled, I was heartbroken,” she said. “The team had just started practicing outside and all players were showing improvements from the past season. Working so hard in the offseason, I could tell this year was going to be my strongest year. For myself, it was difficult to know my season was cut short and my last match with the Panthers was my junior year.”
The following is a Q and A with Moreno, who posted an 11-6 record in the 2019 season. She made the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association’s All-District 3 team and also earned honorable mention all-state.
Q: What were your goals, both team-wise and individually, and did you feel prepared to chase the goals?
A: Individually, my goal for this year was to win sectionals and to improve my overall record. I had been working very hard in the offseason to make this my best season. Team-wise, our goal was to have a winning record and I think the team was very capable of doing that this season.
Q: What are the experiences you’re going to miss the most from not playing this spring?
A: I’m going to miss the girls on the team, the friendships and all the memories we made. Also, the constant laughing at practices and team bonding. Most of all, I’m going to miss competing on and off the courts with my team.
Q: Who were the toughest opponents you faced?
A: My toughest opponents were Northwestern and Eastern. Both teams had very strong players.
Q: What is your favorite athletic memory?
A: My favorite athletic memory is the time I won my first varsity match playing No. 1 singles my freshman year. It was a tipping point in my career. I realized I could not only compete but could win at this level.
Q: Who were your favorite teammates?
A: I loved my whole team. They were a great group of girls that always pushed me in all practices and matches. My favorite teammates were the senior class when I was a freshman. They welcomed me even though I was so young. I was nervous to play with upperclassman, but they made me feel as if I had been a part of the team for years.
Q: Who were your biggest influences?
A: My biggest influences were my parents. They have supported me since I was young and have pushed me to be the tennis player and teammate I could be. They were always willing to go out and make me a better player. From driving me to all my private lessons and clinics to tossing me balls to work on my ground strokes, they have always been there pushing me to get better and better.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing for Indiana Wesleyan? In particular, what drew you to that program and school?
A: I am so excited my tennis career did not end in high school and I am able to have the opportunity to play with coach [Eddy] Shigley and the team. They are one of the best teams around and I’m excited for a new challenge next fall. I was drawn in by the campus and the curriculum offered.
Q: What do you plan to study and what are your career goals?
A: Academically, I plan to study nursing and then later on pursue a career as a nurse practitioner. Athletically, I want to continue to improve my game and to become a vital part of the Indiana Wesleyan tennis team.
Q: Non-athletic question, how would you describe the high school class of 2020?
A: The class of 2020 is one of a kind. My class was very competitive academically and athletically. [It] was filled with some amazing people and I’m excited to see all the accomplishments they make.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.