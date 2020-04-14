Western’s baseball program owns a rich tradition of success that includes 20 sectional championships.
No. 20 came last year when the Panthers beat West Lafayette, Maconaquah and Benton Central to win the Class 3A Northwestern Sectional.
The Panthers had No. 21 and more in mind this year, but the season was over before it started as the IHSAA canceled spring sports as part of statewide quarantine efforts in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
Second baseman Collin Rassel was part of a strong senior class that was ready to chase big goals this year.
“It’s been such an honor to be a part of Western baseball’s legacy,” Rassel said. “The name Western means something in Indiana. With such a history of success, it was awesome to be able to contribute to a sectional title last year. Western baseball’s culture revolves around the ‘W’ and I don’t think that’s going to change anytime soon.”
The following is a Q-and-A with Rassel, who also was a key player on Western’s sectional-winning soccer squad in the fall.
Q: Obviously, the decision to cancel spring sports had to have hit hard. What are your thoughts for your team and for yourself?
A: Obviously it’s been a huge disappointment for myself and the team. I really felt like we had a chance to make a deep run in the tournament. But apart from the successes we would’ve had, I’m really going to miss being out there with my guys. It’s such a great environment to be surrounded by people you love, playing a sport you love, and I think those moments with my friends is what I’m going to miss the most.
Q: What were your goals and did you feel prepared to chase the goals?
A: Personally, my goals offensively entering each season aren’t statistically based. I simply aim to do my part to help the team win. If that means pushing a grounder to the right side so we can get a runner on third and score a run, then that’s exactly what I’ll try to do. Defensively however, I always aim for zero errors on the season. Last year I came up three short of perfection so I was really hoping for the chance to improve on that this year. I felt like my glove work and confidence were at an all-time high coming into the season so I feel like I had a chance to pull it off.
Q: What is your favorite memory from playing high school baseball?
A: My favorite memory from high school baseball has to be bringing home the sectional championship my junior year. I was so proud of the 2019 seniors for bouncing back and leading us to [the title] after a tough loss their junior year. Hoisting that trophy with my brothers meant the world to me.
Q: Where were your favorite places to play in terms of local diamonds?
A: Municipal Stadium has to be my favorite diamond in the area. It was such an awesome experience to beat Kokomo there under the lights. That stadium atmosphere is unmatched.
Q: You enjoyed a lot of team success in both soccer and baseball. Were there any similarities between what made the teams successful?
A: The common theme between the baseball and the soccer programs is the sense of brotherhood. I really feel that every game I played whether it be baseball or soccer, I was playing for the guy next to me. When you get 11 guys on the soccer field or nine guys on the baseball diamond all playing for the guy next to them, that’s where the success happens.
Q: What are other sports you enjoy?
A: I really enjoy playing both basketball and golf. I know some people don’t think it’s competitive, but playing ball at the Carver Center over the winter is a great way to stay involved with the game. Me and my friends had some great games there over the winter. Over this past summer I picked up golf and absolutely fell in love. Luckily I’ve got some stud golfer friends in Trevor White, Avery Hayes and Spencer Chambers who were able to show me the ropes and put me in my place whenever I thought I might be able to beat them.
Q: Non-athletic question, how would you describe the high school class of 2020?
A: The high school class of 2020 is indescribable honestly. Apart from being one of the most athletically gifted classes to pass through Western, the academic success, school pride, leadership, service, among so many other things is phenomenal. I’ve been so blessed to grow up with this class.
Q: What are your future plans?
A: My future plans are to attend Indiana University Bloomington to major in data science.
