Western’s softball team put on a dazzling power show last year when it rocked 47 home runs. Only three teams in the state hit more.
Individually, Emma Key led Western with a school-record 11 homers, which tied for 12th in the state. Five teammates hit six homers apiece and another four hit at least one each.
Key and the Panthers had plans for a strong encore.
“Our lineup was going to be a force to be reckoned with again this year,” the Dartmouth signee said, noting the Panthers returned the bulk of their power. “We worked hard in the batting cages every day at practice preparing to continue where we left off.
“We loved the name ‘Bomb Squad’ given to us last year and we wanted to continue to live up to the name.”
Alas, the Panthers’ big bats are quiet this spring. The IHSAA canceled softball and the other spring sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Key closed her Panther career with a school-record 22 home runs. She cracked six as a freshman and five as a sophomore. Her 11 homers last year came in just 20 games; she missed six games while recovering from an ACL injury she suffered in volleyball.
Key’s 2020 goals included pushing her career total to where it “would last for a long time” and breaking her single-season record. She had 13 homers in mind as a goal.
“My dad [Chad] was a baseball star at Tri-Central and I always strived to be like him,” she said. “The way he played the game was out of pure love for the sport and he was a beast at hitting. He broke the home run record there and I always vowed I would one day break Western’s record just to be like him. He hit 12 home runs in a single season and I hit 11 last year to break Western’s. This year I was hoping to hit 13 so I could one up him.
“It has been a competition between us ever since I hit my first home run and it will carry on into college.”
The following is a Q and A with Key, the latest in our series spotlighting seniors who lost their spring sports seasons.
Q: Obviously, the decision to cancel spring sports had to have hit hard. What are your thoughts for your team and for yourself?
A: I was devastated not only for myself but for the coaches and teammates. Our coaches spent countless hours making sure our field was ready for outside practice and we were ready to compete. All the girls worked so hard getting ready for an incredible season. I was looking forward to having one last year with the coaching staff and the girls that I played with since we were 5. I had a great feeling about this year and I knew we were going to do something special.
Q: What were your goals for the season, both team-wise and individually, and did you feel prepared to chase those goals?
A: As a team we all chased the goal of being sectional and conference champions. We all knew there were tough opponents that we would have to face to be victorious but we were focused. We weren’t going to go down without a fight. Personally, ever since freshman year I dreamed of being an Indiana All-Star and being on Western’s wall. I knew what it would take to make that dream a reality and I was prepared.
Q: What are the experiences you’re going to miss the most from not playing this spring?
A: I’m going to miss all the memories we make every year. We have certain traditions that our team does for seniors every year, and we aren’t able to participate in them. As a senior we would do coin flips, lead team huddles, bond with all the underclassmen and make a lasting impression on Western softball. This team had a bond that none of us seniors had felt before. Everyone bought into pushing each other and pushing ourselves for the people next to us.
Q: How would you describe your team’s senior class?
A: Passionate is how I would describe us. We each love this game and the girls so much it’s hard to be without them. We have all been a part of this team for all four years with Kinsey [Smith] and I being on varsity for all four years. We each bring a different skill and leadership quality to the team. This year we were so excited to spend time with the girls and enjoy our last year together before we go our separate ways. We all achieved our dreams with Shayla [Hunter] going into the Marines and Kinsey and I playing college ball. This program means everything to us and we will take what we learned into the next chapter of our lives.
Q: What is your favorite memory from playing high school softball?
A: I have so many it’s hard to decide which is my favorite. I loved all the bus rides and how Karlyne [Shepherd], Tori [Turner], Kinsey and I would sing “My Girl.” During pregame warmups, I enjoyed listening to music and dancing around with the girls. Game wise I loved having the opportunity to play at Municipal Stadium and the first year I hit a grand slam against Kokomo to put us in the lead. There are so many more stories and memories with so many special people that I will remember for a long time.
Q: What were the factors athletically and academically that led you to choose Dartmouth?
A: Dartmouth is unlike any college I had visited. It feels like a home away from home. The campus has such a welcoming feeling and everyone is so willing to help. I really got the Midwestern vibe.
Academically my dream was always to attend an Ivy League college since the seventh grade. Dartmouth offers an excellent education and allows me to make once-in-a-lifetime connections. With the college only taking around 1,500 students each year, I am able to interact more with my professors and fellow students. I plan to major in economics and I am able to take courses at the Tuck School of Business while enrolled as an undergrad. With playing sports, I also have resources available to me to help with resumes, internships and job positioning.
Dartmouth cares so much for the athletes and I couldn’t have asked for a better coaching staff. They want to not only make you a great athlete but an even better person. The entire program is tremendous with the girls welcoming you with open arms and having a winning mentality. Our facilities also offer us so much with a brand new indoor practice space and the best softball field in the Ivy League. I am beyond blessed to go to such a great school with even better people.
Q: Non-athletic question, how would you describe the high school class of 2020?
A: Western’s class of 2020 is something special. There hasn’t been a class quite like us in school history. We are not afraid to chase our dreams and strive for perfection, but most of all we are resilient. We push the boundaries and never quit. The sense of school pride and bond we have as a class is incredible. Most of us have gone to school together since kindergarten and seen each other achieve our dreams. Several of us are continuing our athletic career in college and being accepted into top universities in the nation. I can only imagine the amazing things my class will accomplish in the future.
