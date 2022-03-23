Evan Kretz forces opponents to make tough decisions.
Sag off the Western basketball standout outside to protect against drives, he’s happy to make you pay for that with 3-pointers. Stick to him tight outside to contest jumpers, he’s prone to cut through the open space and get to the bucket, or drive and exploit an emerging mid-range game. And if you just plain lose him down the lane or in transition, look out below.
Faced with his own difficult decision, Kretz had similar trouble. Too many options to just stick with one.
Kretz, a senior who scored 1,006 points in a four-year career on Western’s boys basketball squad, had trouble pinpointing his best teammate in his career with the Panthers.
“I have three because I can’t decide,” Kretz said. “Kyle Sanders helped lead me and my team from my freshman year up to my junior year. He was a fun and great guy to be around, but he also helped push me to be better.
“Burkely Seekri helped me when I was a freshman. He was a senior and I felt like he always had my back. He would do anything for the team. I learned how to be truly dedicated and know my role for the team.
“Dylan Bryant always gave his all. My junior year before and during a game, Dylan was telling me and some of the guys that his stomach was hurting. He went on to play an amazing game and then after, he was taken to the hospital and had his appendix removed because he had appendicitis. Even through that pain, he still fought for the team. Dylan is a special guy. He’s a great teammate and an awesome friend.”
Kretz and his teammates enjoyed a lot of success over the past four seasons including a 60-33 combined record, Hoosier Conference championships in 2021 and ‘22 and a Class 3A sectional title in ‘20. Kretz also shines in track and field; he reached 2021 State Finals in discus.
Kretz talked about the people, Panthers and moments he drew inspiration from, his basketball memories, and what’s ahead in a question-and-answer session with the Tribune. Here’s what stands out to him.
Q: Do you remember when you first started attending games at Western? When did you know you wanted to play basketball at Western?
A: Yes, I first started attending games at Western when I was probably 6 or 7. From when I first played games at Western in fifth grade, I fell in love with basketball and knew I wanted to play all through school.
Q: Growing watching games in the Western program, what player or players captured your attention?
A: I remember watching guys in the past few years like Des Balentine, Kaleb Howard, and the 2012 team that went to the regional championship. All of those guys inspired and I felt like I wanted to be like them. If I had to pick my favorite it would have to be Des. I remember going to the kids camps over the summer when I was younger. I got put into his group for drills and I remember thinking he was so cool and he made those camps really fun.
Q: You wore No. 24 at Western. Is there a reason you wore that number?
A: I chose 24 because one of my favorite players growing up was Kobe Bryant and his “mamba mentality.”
Q: In four seasons on varsity, is there any game that stands out to you as your favorite? What stands out about that game that made it memorable?
A: My favorite game was winning sectional my sophomore year against West Lafayette. It was a feeling unlike any other. Everything about our team during that sectional run was clicking. It felt like we were unstoppable.
Q: When you were an eighth grader, the high school Panthers were 6-16 and Mike Lewis was in his first season as coach. Western had a winning record all four years of your high school career. How important is that to you and your teammates?
A: It was very important to me and my teammates, we wanted to win. We fought for each other in each game. We wanted to help build a strong basketball program at Western not just for us, but also for younger kids and future Western boys basketball players.
Q: Of all the conference and local rivals, which team did you look forward to playing the most and what were those games like?
A: I really looked forward to playing Northwestern and Kokomo. Those games were intense because of the local rivalries and they were always fun to play in because everyone gives their all and the gym is always packed.
Q: Who is the best player you’ve lined up against him and what made him tough?
A: The best player I’ve lined up against probably has to be [Northwestern product and current IU Kokomo player] Tayson Parker. His athleticism and ability to score the basketball very, very consistently is what made him tough.
Q: Who has had the biggest influence on your athletic career?
A: I want to say my parents because they’ve sacrificed a lot for me and I wouldn’t be where I’m at if it wasn’t for those extra hours in the gyms, early morning workouts, driving me to AAU games, taking me to and from practices, coaching me and teaching me, and so much more.
Q: You’re going to play and study at IU Kokomo. What did you like about the team and school that made you choose IUK?
A: Out of all the schools that I visited I felt most welcomed by everyone at IUK, not by just the basketball team, but every student and staff member I’ve met I’ve had a positive experience with.
The thing I loved about the basketball team is that it felt like a family or a brotherhood that I would be able to be a part of. Every time I saw guys on the team outside of visits or open gyms they would come up and talk to me and ask me how I’m doing and I even had one guy run up yelling my name and give me a hug. Coach [Eric] Echelbarger and Coach [D.J] Balentine also made me feel very welcomed and like I was already part of the team. I know they’ll challenge me to be better as a person and a basketball player.
Overall, I felt like everyone on the team made me feel accepted and I felt like they cared about me as a person and not just a basketball player.
Q: What lessons will you take from your high school career that can help you in college and in life?
A: Some big takeaways from my high school career are to work hard, be persistent with your work, have good work ethic, control what I can control, be calm when things aren’t going my way, learn how to deal with adversity, how to be a good person and teammate. I think these are a lot of the things that I will use in college and life.
Q: Final question: What are your goals for track and field this season?
A: My goals are to beat Western’s long jump record, beat Western’s discus record, win conference for discus, win sectionals for discus, win regionals for discus, make it to state, and place top five in state.
