Olivia Lushin and Hannah Lushin have been neck-and-neck since birth.
Twin athletes at Western, the two senior cross country and track mainstays have excelled at distance running as Panthers and this fall both will begin classes at IU Kokomo while running with the Cougars’ XC and track squads.
Their eventual athletic destination was the same, but the path to embracing running was different for each.
“Growing up, I had quite a few people who influenced me to be the best I could be in a sport,” Hannah Lushin said. “One, my parents [Marti and James] were athletes growing up and they encouraged me to participate in all kinds of sports until I found the one I enjoyed.
“Two, my siblings, we are all close in age and everything was a competition. Three, [former Western great] Michelle Nicholson, she hosted a running club when I was in the fourth grade. It was just for girls and I grew a huge love for running and she is truly the person that really helped me stick with running.”
For Olivia Lushin, home base was the same, but experiences that shaped her path were different.
“My parents have always influenced me to try different sports and were my biggest fans,” Olivia Lushin said. “The second person that influenced me was Joni Neer. Joni was my XC coach from freshman year to junior year. I can’t thank her enough for what she has done for me physically and mentally as an athlete. She always believed in me when I ran and pushed me when I didn’t think I could do it. She made me the strong runner I am today.
“The third person that has influenced me is Ray Tetrault. He became the head coach this year for the Western XC team. He helped all of us set our goals and he believed in each and every runner. Not only did he push us to become strong runners, but he also guided us to strengthen our relationship with God. He loves the sport and the runners! I was blessed to have him as my coach.”
Identical twins can be hard to distinguish, but the moments they live and what they take from those experiences differ. You never know until you ask. Here’s a Q-and-A with the Lushin twins, who missed out on their final track season at Western after the IHSAA canceled the spring sports season as part of the state’s effort to combat coronavirus.
Q: Obviously, the decision to cancel spring sports had to have hit hard. What are your thoughts for your team and for yourself?
OLIVIA: I was heartbroken that my season was cut short. Distance and mid-distance runners put in a lot of mileage during the offseason, in reality runners don’t have an offseason. I feel like we would have had a pretty decent season! The freshman distance runners would have been a force to be reckoned with! They are not only fierce competitors, but they are bubbly and outgoing ladies.
HANNAH: Most of the girls were training all winter long to get ready for track and it’s sad that rest of the community couldn’t have seen the wonderful progress and training they were putting in. As for myself, it hurts to know my last track season was my junior year and not my senior year.
Q: What were your goals this season and did you feel prepared to chase the goals?
HANNAH: I was so ready for this season. I was training for the 2 mile and mile. I also have to thank all of my coaches, my sister and my distance coach, Matt Grider, for getting me prepared to compete this season. I feel like this could have been possibly my best season.
OLIVIA: My goal this year was to run the 2 mile for the first time and to beat my sister. Nothing wrong with a little friendly competition. The 2 mile is her favorite. I felt confident that I’d meet my goal with the help from Matt Grider, our distance coach, who provided me with workouts and running strategies.
Q: What is your favorite memory from your high school track career?
OLIVIA: During my freshman year, my 4x400 relay team qualified for the regional meet. I was very nervous to compete. While I was there I also watched Madison Kiser from Pioneer really show her stuff. She’s an excellent runner. A few years later she was my counselor at Culver Distance Camp and I was star struck.
HANNAH: My favorite memory was my freshman year and there were some ducks and ducklings on the track and coach [Brandon] Shawhan was trying to get them off the track, but the ducks just started following him. That’s definitely an image I can’t get out of my head.
Q: What are the experiences you’re going to miss the most from not running this spring?
OLIVIA: I will miss the bond I had with my team and running with the freshman group. I will miss the laughter, the fun times at practice and being a big family with my Western girls.
HANNAH: The friendships you make, 100%. I’m going to miss not seeing the new friendships and bonds being made with the freshmen class. I’m going to miss being a part of that bonding 100%. I’m also going to miss seeing those girls compete and constantly getting better.
Q: What makes the Western XC and track distance squads so strong?
OLIVIA: What makes us strong is the fact that we have a great bond. We laugh, we cry, we hug! Everyone got along immediately and we pushed each other to become better than we were the day before. We never gave up on each other.
Q: How would you describe the track team’s senior class?
OLIVIA: I would describe us as fun, crazy, outgoing group of girls, but we know when it’s time to be serious.
Q: What are your favorite track events and what did you like about them?
HANNAH: My favorite event was the 2 mile. In the 2 mile you have to be patient, you can’t just sprint the whole thing, but you can’t start off slow. It’s almost like a timing game. The last three laps are when I increase my speed and I typically gain my most ground.
OLIVIA: I really enjoyed running the 4x800 relay. It’s the first running event and for me being able to compete first thing really got my nerves out of the way.
Q: What’s the fastest track you’ve run on? What made it fast?
HANNAH: West Lafayette. I feel like the competition there was a higher level than who we normally faced. I was pushed and came in with a decent 2-mile time.
OLIVIA: I really enjoy running on Western’s track. I don’t know that it was the fastest for me, but it was my comfort zone.
Q: Did you and your sister plan on being in the same sports or did it just work out that you were interested in the same things?
HANNAH: We just happen to really enjoy running. I think we both knew it was something we were decent at, so we just stuck with it. Plus we could push each other.
Q: What makes Olivia a good runner?
HANNAH: Just her ability to compete! She’s a fantastic athlete who has the drive to compete to the very end. My sister, in my opinion, is not only a physically strong runner, but also mentally strong, which most athletes struggle with. She doesn’t realize how amazing she truly is.
Q: What makes Hannah a good runner?
OLIVIA: Hannah is a competitor! She strives to better her race and she always pushes others. I remember the first time I realized I was going to be able to pass her during a middle school XC meet, she started cheering me on, telling me to just go!
Q: What lessons will you take from being involved in high school sports?
OLIVIA: The lesson I will take away is that much like life, it’s been a journey and every season is like a chapter. It’s like a good book you don’t want to put down. There are highs and lows, but always a lesson to learn.
HANNAH: The biggest thing I’ll take away from being involved in sports is teamwork. Without teamwork and everyone striving to perform then as a group we won’t have success. It takes every single one of those girls to give all they have to help the girl next to them whether they are a thrower, high jumper, sprinter, pole vaulter or hurdler.
Q: Non-athletic question, how would you describe Western’s high school class of 2020?
HANNAH: The class of 2020 is seriously one of a kind. I don’t think you’ll find as great of people as the class of 2020. Everyone knows everyone and no one is treated like a stranger. My class has so many amazing people and I can’t wait to see all of the great things they will accomplish. So thank you again, Western class of 2020 for giving me some of the best years of my life!
