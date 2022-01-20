Wrestling is something that’s been passed down to Hayden Shepherd.
He was born in to a wrestling family, and is coached by his father, Western skipper Chad Shepherd. Chad Shepherd and his brother Ray won a state title apiece as Panther wrestlers.
“My family,” Hayden Shepherd said of his influences that led him to the mat. “On my dad’s side, him and all his brothers wrestled and were very good at that. Seeing their accomplishments and how good they were able to be gave me the drive to strive to do better and be better.
“And on my mom’s side, they are very supportive in whatever I do. Also my mom, dad, and stepmom have helped tremendously growing up and getting into wrestling. They have helped me all my life paying for tournaments, camps, or practices and getting me there to compete. They are my biggest supporters and very rarely miss a meet of mine.”
That’s what it means to be a Shepherd. But when the family connections end, it was someone else who taught him to be a Panther.
“Dylan Goudy,” Shepherd said, naming his best-ever teammate. Goudy was a senior when Shepherd was a freshman. “He was a great leader for me, taking me under his wing when I was a freshman. He was my practice partner all year and he taught me a lot and showed me how to become a leader for the current underclassmen.”
That cycle continues now as Shepherd hits the stretch run of his senior year. A three-time state qualifier who took sixth at 145 pounds at last season’s state meet, Shepherd is now in the position Goudy was in three years earlier. He’s leaving his mark on the program now before embarking on his college career next school year at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Shepherd is wrestling at 170 pounds this season. He owns a 30-1 record and is ranked No. 3 in the state in his weight class. He has a 136-20 career record.
Shepherd will shoot to join Western’s four-time state finalists Ray Shepherd (graduated in 1986), Eric Funkhouser (1994) and former teammate Hunter Cottingham (2020) when the IHSAA’s tournament trail concludes next month. He currently stands shoulder to shoulder with the a quartet of three-time state finalist Panthers – Greg Swartz (1978), father Chad (1992), Collin Bumgardner (1998) and cousin D.J. Shepherd (2007). Swartz was Western’s first state champion.
The following is a Q and A with three-sport athlete Shepherd about the moments and experiences that stand out to him.
Q: What’s the best moment so far in your athletic career?
A: Going to state with Dylan Goudy and Hunter Cottingham my freshman year.
Q: Toughest wrestling opponent you’ve faced, and what made him tough?
A: [Crown Point three-time state champ] Jesse Mendez, because he is just good.
Q: When you first start circling and studying your opponent, what are you looking for?
A: Feeling them out and getting an understanding of they’re wrestling.
Q: Is there one victory in your career that you think was the most difficult match to win?
A: Not one off the top of my head, but one a couple weeks ago against Hamilton Southeastern was a close overtime win, and another was my [semistate] semifinal match against Toby Abbott from Cowan last year.
Q: What do your non-wrestling friends not understand about what you do?
A: How much extra work gets put into the sport outside of practice in order to be great — cutting weight, long late-night runs, sauna sessions, less eating, or in my case this year, more eating, film, etc.
Q: How much does football translate to wrestling or set you up for wrestling season?
A: Football is good for staying active, fast, strong for wrestling season.
Q: How does track factor into that?
A: Track helps to stay conditioned for off-season wrestling tournaments.
Q: Football, track and wrestling — is one more satisfying than the others?
A: Wrestling. It is always fun to win.
Q: What have been the most exciting moments in football and track?
A: Football, making the conference finals game, and track, winning sectionals.
Q: What lessons will you take from playing high school sports?
A: Compete and always give your best.
Q: You’re headed to SIU Edwardsville, what did you like about the wrestling program and school that led you to choose SIUE?
A: The coaches, athletes, and just the wrestling program as a whole was what I wanted in a program. Alongside that, the campus, schooling and town were all awesome too.
