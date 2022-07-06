Ten years ago, Morgan Ousley had her mind set on changing course.
Mom took some convincing.
“When I was about 8 years old, I brought home a paper from school that was for Russiaville Girls Softball League,” Ousley said. “I remember standing in the kitchen and bringing the paper to my mom and telling her I wanted to play. She was very hesitant at first. At the time I was in gymnastics, and I had to reassure my mom that I didn’t want to do that anymore. So, I joined the RGSL team Greer Medical and that started my softball career.
A decade later, Ousley wrapped up her Western softball career with a strong senior season. She hit .412 and had 15 extra-base hits and was top three on the squad in batting average, runs (25), runs batted in (24), doubles (seven), and home runs (five). She was also 5-2 in the pitching circle as one of Western’s three primary pitchers.
And one other thing: She was a Hoosier Conference champion. The Panthers beat Benton Central 5-1 on May 13 to snag an elusive title.
“It was something we always looked forward to, but weren’t focused on solely because we always took it one game at a time,” Ousley said of the HC title. “My past teammates always told us that since they couldn’t win it, they wanted us to win it for them … so that’s who we all had in mind going into the game. That game is something we were all very proud to make it to, and will be one to never forget!”
Ousley’s run at Western ends after helping the Panthers go 21-6 in her senior season. She talked about her experiences at Western and the experiences that made an impression in a Q-and-A with the Tribune.
Q: Western’s baseball and softball teams both played for the HC title on the same day. What makes Western’s diamond sports so good and is there a friendly rivalry between the softball and baseball teams?
A: Many of the athletes at Western take being an athlete pretty seriously, partaking in lessons and whatnot on their own time. Along with that, many of the softball and baseball players also play travel ball, keeping them in shape for the season. There is a friendly rivalry between the baseball and softball teams! Throughout the season, we kept a giant paper up in the hallway to keep track of which team had more home runs.
[Western’s baseball team won that race by a 23-21 margin after hitting four homers in the sectional.]
Q: What’s the most enjoyable rivalry for the Western softball squad and what makes it intense?
A: Western has always had a rivalry with Kokomo, no matter the sport! Off the field many of us Western girls are good friends with the Kokomo girls, but when it comes to playing it’s always the most intense games.
Q: What was the biggest game or games you played in for Western and what was that like?
A: The biggest game this season would probably be the championship in the Cancer Caveman Classic. We played Mishawaka, and they were a good ball team! At the beginning of the game, we did not have much energy, but then the other crowd’s energy got us hyped up. We pulled together as a team/family and came out with a championship win under our belt!
Another big game this season would have been the Westfield game. Coming into the game we knew it was going to be tough since they are such a big school. We all had a big talk as a team before the game, just saying to play our hardest no matter what happened throughout the game. It was back-and-forth the whole game. We ended up going into extra innings and pulled out a huge win against a 4A school!
Q: As a hitter or pitcher, what have been the most tense one-on-one pitcher-vs.-batter matchups you’ve had?
A: One of the most tense 1-on-1 matchups I had would be when I was on the mound while we were playing Northwestern and I was pitching to Ellie Boyer. It’s always fun when you get to play against a close friend, but it makes the rivalry 10 times that intense!
Q: You had a huge freshman year at the plate, and then lost your sophomore season to the sports shutdown of 2020. Did that lost season hurt your progress? How did you get back to your best as a senior?
A: The lost season from COVID affected my mental game more than anything. I still continued playing travel ball that following summer when things started back up again. Then, junior year of high school season approached and I started having a pain in my right forearm. I tried pushing through it, thinking it would just go away. I went to the doctor and ended up having a stress fracture in my forearm and played with it almost the whole season. Toward the end of junior year I was out for a few games and pushed myself to play in sectionals. As postseason came around, I continued to play travel ball and attend therapy to get back to full strength.
For preseason of my senior year I wanted to be at my best, so I started going to pitching lessons with Casey Clutch. Then, I also began hitting lessons at Pro X in Westfield with Bryan Chestnut. Both of these coaches pushed me to become the athlete I was during my senior season, and had an incredible impact on my game as a whole.
Q: What situations do you look forward to most when you’re playing: being at the plate, or pitching, or a ball coming to you on defense?
A: I love both pitching and hitting when the game is close and there’s pressure because it reminds me what the game is all about. Time slows down and I feel in control of my game, almost like no one can mess me up.
Q: Who have been your biggest sports influences?
A: My biggest sports influence would be my dad. He has been there pushing me to be a better athlete since the day I started playing softball. He was always the one taking me to and from travel tournaments, taking me to fields to practice on my own, scheduling lessons, and just being a great support system throughout the years. I’m VERY thankful for my dad and always being there to not only make me a better softball player, but a better person in general!
Q: Is there a reason you wore No. 5?
A: Funny enough, my birthday is March 5. So, when I was younger, I just chose that number due to the day of my birthday. Now, that is the “family number” with most of my cousins and some of my siblings!
Q: What are your future plans?
A: My future plans include attending IUK with aspirations to become a pediatric nurse practitioner.
