The last time Noah Stranahan put on a Western uniform, he was playing for a regional championship In boys soccer. The last time he wore the Panther track uniform, it was at the regional meet in Kokomo.
This spring was to be the senior’s final go-around in Panther black, getting his steps right and finding all the speed he could on the Western track squad to reach another regional. Instead, there’s the emptiness of an opportunity that evaporated just as it was within reach.
Stranahan is a senior at Western. He qualified for the regional in track last year in the 110-meter hurdles. He was aiming for a faster 2020 when the state started to shut down in March and the IHSAA canceled this year’s track and field season as part of school and community quarantine efforts around the state.
So Stranahan’s last season ended up being his soccer campaign, where he scored 16 goals and had six assists for the Oak Hill Sectional champion Panthers. Western won its regional opener before falling in the final as one of the last eight teams in Class 2A. He was named all-Hoosier Conference in soccer.
Stranahan talked to the Tribune about what he’s lost this spring, and the experiences he’s savored as an athlete at Western.
Q: Obviously, the decision to cancel spring sports had to have hit hard. What are your thoughts for your team and for yourself?
A: It was definitely tough news to stomach not only for the seniors, but for all of us as a team. All of us have been working for what would’ve been the upcoming season since January and to see it disappear within a matter of weeks really hit hard.
For myself and the rest of the senior guys, the toughest part is the fact that we didn’t know we were competing for the last time last year. That feeling that you’ll never get to compete again is what hurts the most, for me.
Q: What were your goals for the season?
A: Individually, my biggest goal was to go to the regional meet at Kokomo for the second time, as well as try to lead some of the younger guys to get there as well to gain some experience. Aside from that, I wanted to achieve personal records in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdle events, and I felt fully prepared to achieve those goals.
Q: What are the experiences you’re going to miss the most from not running this spring?
A: I’m going to miss spending time with my team and getting to know some new guys that haven’t been running track before. As a team, we try not to take things too seriously and just try to have fun and get good workouts in. That’s the part that I’ll miss the most, just goofing around and having a good time with some great people.
Q: How would you describe your team’s senior class?
A: Our senior class is definitely smaller, but we’ve always been a completely dedicated group. All of the track seniors are great guys that lead by example, and we always push everyone around us to keep working for the goals they want. Speaking for the sprinting group, we like to keep things lighthearted at practice and meets to keep everyone excited to come to practice and have a good time.
Q: What is your favorite memory from high school track and field?
A: My favorite track memory is driving from the school out to the McClure’s gas station in Russiaville after practices to grab drinks and snacks every Monday. After a while, we started to call it “McClure’s Monday” and it became a weekly event.
Q: Who was your most influential teammate or coach in high school?
A: My most influential teammate from high school track is one of my best friends, Dominic Bauer. He and I decided to give track a shot our sophomore year and immediately found our niches. For him, it was long jump, and for me, it was hurdles. Asking any of our coaches, they would say we were pretty much inseparable at the track.
Some other people who were positive influences on me were Alex Newman, who graduated two years ago, Charles Padgett, who graduated last year, and Kurt Avergonzado, who was also a senior this year.
Q: You played soccer in addition to running track. If younger athletes asked you if they should consider playing multiple sports, what would you tell them?
A: I think our soccer success this year means a lot more now. The shock and disappointment of the lost track season makes us soccer guys who were in spring sports realize that we will never compete in high school again, whether that be track, baseball or golf. That success is definitely a positive memory that will last from a year that had a lot of memories lost.
Q: What lessons will you take from playing high school sports?
A: Some lessons I learned were that I should never take something I have for granted, most obviously from this year.
Second, something I learned is to embrace being uncomfortable. If you don’t step out of your comfort zone, you’ll never move any further than the place you’re already in.
Finally, I learned to never take things too seriously. At the end of the day, sports are to build memories with friends and lead a group of people to experience success, and by having a little fun and enjoying what might be a stressful situation, that makes things much easier.
Q: Non-athletic question, how would you describe the high school class of 2020?
A: Our class is a world-class group of people. Everyone has something to provide, whether that be leadership, fellowship, comedic relief or something else. We were, unfortunately, faced with a very difficult situation, but I know we are going to embrace it and face the world head on.
Q: What are your future plans?
A: I plan to attend IUPUI to study sports management and marketing, and I hope to someday work for a professional sports organization.
