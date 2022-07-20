Pete Bradshaw followed well-worn footsteps when he was little, then made them his own as he grew into them.
Bradshaw, a runner and swimmer at Western, wrapped up his Panther athletic career last month with his third appearance at a state meet.
“I started running very early on, and ran my first mile race at age 3 or 4,” he said. “From there, I started doing 5Ks with my brothers, and ran in the Coyote Kids program. Swimming came later, at around 8 years old, in Howard County Aquatics.”
Bradshaw’s brothers, Ben and Jake, are 10 and 8 years older, respectively. They also ran at Western, and provided sporting inspiration from an early age.
“My biggest influences are definitely my brothers,” Bradshaw said. “I watched both of them compete through their high school careers and even in college for a bit. They really were my idols when I was a kid. I got taken to every meet they ran or swam in.”
He wanted to be involved in what they were doing, first to be like them, and then for himself.
“Since my brothers were a lot older than I was, a big part of my motivation early on was following them,” Bradshaw said. “But once I really started seriously training and competing in middle school, I fell in love with the sports on my own.”
Finding motivation in himself, Bradshaw flourished as a high school athlete. In the fall of 2020, as a junior, he helped Western’s boys cross country team reach the state finals for the first time in program history. He was the only junior in Western’s scoring five at state.
In the spring of his junior year, Bradshaw was the only junior on Western’s 4x800 relay team that made the boys track and field state finals, finishing 17th.
Then last month as a senior, he reached the state track meet on his own. He closed his Panther career with a 25th-place finish in the 800. That closed the book on a rich scrapbook of meets as a Panther.
Bradshaw talked about his experiences running and in the water, the pressures of state meets, and the experiences that made an impact on him in a Q-and-A with the Tribune.
Q: You finished your senior season at the state meet. How satisfying was it to get all the way there again as a senior?
A: I was incredibly proud to be back at the state meet, because it meant I had been there on my own as well as with my relay team.
The end of senior year was a turning point in my life like no other. Early in the season, I had really lost the belief in myself that I had in swimming and in past years, and I had to rediscover that confidence somewhere new. When regionals came around, I was a much different person than I was in March, and I knew that all I needed to do was be fully absorbed in the race and I would be able to do what I needed to.
Q: After that, you were selected for the Midwest Meet of Champions. What was your reaction to being selected and what was it like to run there?
A: The coaches and the athletes really worked well together on team Indiana, and it felt like a real team that we were all a part of. I enjoyed every minute of hanging out and talking to some of the greatest athletes in Indiana. Although it wasn’t a spectacular race in the 4x800, the meet was a great experience overall and I was really blessed to be selected for it.
Q: You went to state in both track and cross country. What stands out about the atmosphere and tension of the state meets?
A: Both the track and cross country state meets are high-stress environments, which is something runners in our area honestly don’t have a lot of exposure to until late in the season. We have serious runners around here, but we all do a great job of keeping the mood light at meets. That’s one of my favorite parts about running, being able to make great friends with the people I compete against.
Cross country state is unique in that everybody is there for one race, running for the same 16 or 17 minutes against each other. Track has prelims and finals for some races, and of course, every event is at a different time throughout the night.
Q: You were a part of a team at both those meets as a junior. What was it about the people you ran with in high school that enabled Western to excel?
A: The first step to a great team is having guys who support each other, and the second is getting all of them close enough in ability that they can train together. We had both of those my junior year, where we supported each other on and off the course/track. Of course, the coaches were a huge part of my experience as well. [Western coach] Gary Jewell is an encyclopedia of running knowledge, and always helped me to become a student of the sport. [Assistant] Matt Grider was a fantastic training partner that allowed me to train at a higher intensity than I would have been able to do alone, and worked me into an extremely effective taper at the end of the season to perform at regionals.
Q: Did your swim career improve your running, or vice versa?
A: I loved being a swimmer, and though I ended my career as a more accomplished runner, in no way did I swim just as off-season training for track. I was a swimmer to compete in the same way that I was a runner to compete.
I would personally say that swimming isn’t as beneficial as many people think that it is. Swimming is cardio, sure, but it doesn’t prepare your body for the impact of running again. I know that generally I would come back into the track season very far behind those who ran over the winter. But swimming has an impact on the mental side of competing as well that can often go unnoticed. Coach [Brad] Bennett could give us much more taxing workouts in the pool that are unthinkable on the track because of the higher risk of injury associated with running, so that makes an athlete a lot mentally tougher.
Q: Is there a meet or race that you look back on and take the most pride in?
A: The 2022 track regional 800 was the best race I have ever ran. It was tactically perfect; I made the right moves at the right time, and ran the fastest race of my life so far. I felt so confident in that race and never once thought about the times or splits — I just knew that I needed to be third by the end to make it to state. Then when I finished it was a far better time than anyone was expecting. All of the top finishers were 3-4 seconds faster than their seed times.
I would say the 2020 Hoosier Conference 50-yard freestyle at Purdue and the 2022 sectionals 100 freestyle at Carmel are tied for my best swimming races. In the first, I was a sophomore not expected to place well, and got third in the conference with a big personal best. The other race was my very last individual event in my swimming career where I finally broke the 50-second barrier.
Q: What are your future plans?
A: I am studying nuclear engineering at Purdue this fall. I plan to join the Purdue Run Club to keep racing in track and possibly cross country. If given the opportunity, my intent is to join the Purdue track and field program.
Q: What lessons can you take from your athletic career that can help you down the road?
A: One thing I realized early on in high school is that a team functions best when older guys are both the mentors and the friends of younger guys on the team. Getting the whole group interacting with each other and pushing each other to train, regardless of status on the team or age, is an important leadership skill.
