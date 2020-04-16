Spencer Chambers has been a part of the best run of success in Western’s boys golf history.
The Panthers broke through in 2014 to win their first sectional — and followed with four more sectional titles for a five-peat, the longest streak by a Howard County team in state tournament history. Chambers played on the 2017 squad as a freshman and the ‘18 team as a sophomore. His teammates included his brother Parker.
Peru ended Western’s reign last year in a razor-tight finish. The Bengal Tigers won by four shots, 316-320. Chambers played No. 3 for the Panthers and carded a season-best 82.
Chambers said the runner-up finish made him hungry for his senior season. He was set to move up to the No. 2 spot in the lineup.
“Going into this season, our team’s eyes were set on the sectional title,” he said. “We fought a good fight with Peru last year, and with our strengthened core varsity members, we had high hopes for retaking the title as well as defending our [Hoosier] conference championship.
“As for me, I was anxious to see my work in the offseason pay off on the course. Playing a season without the safety net of my older, more experienced teammates was a challenge I was confident and excited to face.”
Alas, his senior season ended before it began when the IHSAA called off spring sports in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19. He talked with the Tribune about his golf career and what he’s missing out on this spring.
Q: Who are some of your biggest athletic influences and how have they helped shape you?
A: I can attribute pretty much my whole golf career to my grandpa Marc Goodier. He’s the one that hooked me on the game and helped me become the player I am. Whether he’s giving me a quick suggestion on the course or giving hours of his time on the range, he’s had a huge impact on my game and I really can’t thank him enough for all of his help.
Also, I have to mention my head coach, Steve Hoppes, for building me up and making the game so fun. Not every team can joke around and tease with their coach like we can; his good attitude about it all really made the game less uptight and more of a relaxed environment. Finally, some of my biggest influences are my past teammates that encouraged me when I was a beginner. These guys really helped me get into school golf and showed me what good leaders look like.
Q: Obviously, the decision to cancel spring sports had to have hit hard. What are your thoughts for your team and for yourself?
A: Though the decision to cancel the season wasn’t unexpected, it was definitely a huge bummer. Coming off a really successful season last year, we were excited to come back and give it another shot to regain the sectional title. With [four of the five varsity players back] and a developing JV, I had no doubt we would come back hot this season.
Q: What are the experiences you’re going to miss the most from not playing this spring?
A: I had no doubt in my mind this season would be the most rewarding and fun yet. As close friends with all of my varsity teammates and great coaches like Hop and Marc, it was bound to be a good time regardless of how well we played. As much as I’ll miss the tournaments and competitive play, I’ll miss the practices, bus rides and team outings just as much. Scores and tournaments aside, I’ll miss playing golf every day with some of my best friends.
Q: How would you describe your team’s senior class?
A: The 2020 class is one of the strongest classes our team has had in a good while, if I say so myself. Even though Trev [White] just started playing his freshman year and Avery [Hayes] his junior year, I’d like to think we were pretty good leaders to our underclassmen both on and off the course. With the three of us in the 2, 3 and 4 spots on varsity, we were definitely a huge part of our team’s performance and motivation. I really couldn’t have asked for a better group of guys to help push me and the rest of the team to be the best we can be.
Q: What is your favorite memory from your high school career?
A: My favorite memory from high school competition is definitely my sophomore year, sectional championship. That year, we had a great group of guys that all took our game seriously and brought our best stuff to Rock Hollow for our fifth consecutive title. I really looked up to that set of upperclassmen so contributing to the win with them was a great feeling.
But just as memorable to me are the countless practices I’ve had just playing Chippendale and having a good time. We’ve all been pretty good friends with each other for a while now so the practices always just feel like I’m hanging out with my friends.
Q: What are your favorite courses to play?
A: Our team is pretty lucky to have a ton of great courses pretty close that we can play pretty frequently. Obviously, we love our home course, Chippendale, for letting us practice on their facilities and letting us play just about whenever we want. I also really love our tournament courses with Rock Hollow for sectional and Bear Slide for conference. With some courses, I’m not really looking forward to playing them time and again, but these three never get old.
Q: What lessons will you take from playing golf?
A: Coming off this unfortunate ending to my high school career, a big lesson I’ll take away from golf is just to enjoy the little things every day. Had I known last regionals would be the last round of school golf I’d ever play, I definitely would’ve taken it a little slower and appreciated my time with my team a little more.
Additionally, I learned the value of patience and hard work. Becoming a decent golfer was not a quick process and took many lessons and long days at the driving range, but all of it makes the payoff that much more worthwhile. Finally, I learned not to beat myself up too much over my failures. There were plenty of days where I couldn’t hit a ball to save my life, but focusing on the negative never made my game improve. Looking back at it now, I don’t think of the bad shots or the missed opportunities, I think of the successes and the good times I had along the way.
Q: Non-athletic question, how would you describe the high school class of 2020?
A: The Western 2020 class is full of some of the best people and friends I could’ve asked to grow up with. Even through an eventful high school career including three principals and a canceled nine weeks, everyone still has an incredibly positive attitude and continues to be excellent representatives of Western. As our time in high school comes to an end, I am sure that the 2020 class will go on to do incredible things.
Q: What are your future plans?
A: Following my graduation at Western, I plan to continue my education at Indiana University Bloomington, majoring in computer science.
