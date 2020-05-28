Trevor White only began playing golf as a freshman. He went though his share of struggles, but he also made strong strides. Two years after beginning, he was a fixture in Western’s 2019 varsity lineup. He played in the No. 4 spot in the lineup before dropping to No. 5.
White’s potential was on full display late in the season. First, he helped Western win the Hoosier Conference tournament at Bear Slide G.C., and he made the all-conference team with a hard-earned 89 in rough weather conditions. Next, playing in the Peru Sectional at Rock Hollow G.C., he fired a career-best 79, which tied for team best and tied for third overall. Following a three-man playoff to determine third place, he finished fourth.
The Panthers capped their season in the Plymouth Regional at Swan Lake and White had a solid 82, second best on the team.
“After having a strong finish to my junior season, I had never felt so confident for what was to come,” White said. “Heading into what was supposed to be my senior season, my swing was feeling the best that it ever had and I knew that this final season was going to be something special.”
White said he was “absolutely devastated” when the IHSAA canceled golf and the other spring sports as part of the statewide shutdown in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. His senior season was over before it started.
But he is thankful for at least one final opportunity to represent Western in golf. White and the Panthers’ other seniors are in the field for the Indiana Boys Golf Senior Open on Wednesday and Thursday of next week (June 3-4) at Legends Golf Club in Franklin. The special event is designed to give seniors a chance to play in a high school finale.
“I am definitely excited,” White said. “I have been working on my game and I am excited to play competitive golf. There is a lot of excellent competition in this event. The lineup is absolutely stacked. It will be a fun experience to play competitive high school golf one last time.”
The following is a Q and A with White, who has signed to play for IU Kokomo.
Q: What are your favorite memories from your high school golf career?
A: Oh man, I could go on all day about my favorite golf memories and moments. Every practice or match or invite came with a new memory or moment. Even if I had a bad day on the course, I always ended up laughing in the end. I guess I will pick a couple of my favorites. Winning the Hoosier Conference title and earning individual all-conference was an awesome feeling. I had a horrible front nine and certainly was not feeling great as I made the turn. Cold and rainy weather had begun to kick in as we all made the turn and things just were not looking good. Something in my swing clicked and I put together a decent back nine to save my final score. I was thinking of my teammates as well because I wanted them to be playing well also. As the final scores rolled in, we began to realize that we had won it and it was an awesome feeling that I will never forget. When feeling down on yourself, never ever give up. Breathe and have a positive mindset and that will allow everything else to come together.
A memory that I will never ever forget is when I played horribly earlier in my career at Battle Ground [G.C.]. I threw my scorecard at [coach Steve Hoppes’] feet because I was upset with myself and he quickly put me in my place. He said something along the lines of, “If you ever do that again you won’t play the next two matches.” Boy, did that scare me. I certainly never even thought about doing it again after that day!
Q: Did you appreciate having Chippendale as Western’s home course? If so, what do you like about it?
A: Chippendale is an awesome course and I am sure I speak on behalf of our entire boys and girls golf programs when I say that I am extremely thankful for Jim Humphrey and his allowing us to utilize his course and his facilities. Chippendale is extremely narrow and it is full of out of bounds since it runs through a neighborhood. The course provides a challenge for any golfer, whether good or bad. We cannot thank Chippendale enough, it will always be my home course.
Q: What are your other favorite courses to play?
A: Golf courses are some of the most beautiful places on earth in my opinion. I have played many golf courses and I plan on travelling and playing many more over the years. Some of my favorite courses outside of Chippendale are Rock Hollow in Peru, Tierra del Sol in Aruba and Warren Golf Course [at Notre Dame]. I hope to play many more of the world’s courses in the future.
Q: What do you feel are your biggest strengths as a player?
A: There is always room for improvement, always. I feel like my biggest strengths on the course are my mid-range game. I love grabbing a 7-9 iron out of my bag. It just feels so awesome to hit a pure mid-iron and watch it stick on the green.
Q: Who are some of your biggest golf influences and how have they helped shape your game?
A: There have been a lot of influences in my life when it comes to golf and I have a lot of people to thank. I used to be a huge baseball guy, which is ironic considering the differences between a golf swing and a baseball swing! Long story short, I was cut from the baseball team my freshman year. I guess that sort of influenced me by forcing me to work hard at something fairly new. It ended up paying off and I am super thankful. Tiger Woods was always my favorite childhood golfer and he still is my favorite. I always loved, and still do, seeing him in that Sunday red.
First off, the biggest influences are my parents. They have supported me so much through my four years of high school, both with golf and everything else. Thank you to them for driving all over the state to watch me play, it means more than they will ever know.
I owe a lot to Marc Goodier. Marc is the grandfather to one of my best friends [Spencer Chambers] and I had grown up playing little league baseball with him as one of my coaches. I never would’ve thought to give golf a try if it had not been for Marc. He has provided me with an endless amount of tips and lessons and has spent a lot of his free time helping me get to where I am today. Inside of my current golf bag, every club but two of them are clubs that Marc has given to me to help me get better and better. I am not exaggerating one bit when I say that Marc Goodier is a lot of the reason that I am where I am today. He is somebody I respect and trust completely and am beyond thankful for everything that he has done for me.
Finally, an obvious influence is none other than Steve Hoppes. When I came into tryouts, I shot a 52 the first day and a 54 the second day. Like, are you serious? So a big thank you to Hop for giving me a chance after turning in scores like that.
Q: Non-athletic question, how would you describe the high school class of 2020?
A: The Class of 2020 is a special class. It is full of awesome people in terms of academics and just all-around personalities. I am thankful for all the friends I made and the memories that my classmates and I shared. I am extremely sad that things had to end the way they did. To all of the people that I may never see or speak to again: I wish you the very best in life.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing for IU Kokomo, and what are your academic plans?
A: I am super excited to start the next chapter with my new golf family. I am ready to get to work and have a successful four years of college golf. Playing golf at the next level never even crossed my mind when I joined Western’s team my freshman year. Being where I am now is super exciting and I am truly blessed in more ways than I can name. I plan on majoring in accounting and minoring in criminal justice. I am excited to see what the future holds.
