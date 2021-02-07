Western wrestling Shepherd

Western wrestler Hayden Shepherd, top, goes against Eastern's Luke Hetzner in the Maconaquah Regional's 145-pound weight class final Saturday. Shepherd prevailed in an 8-2 decision.

 Adam Hartsough, hartsoughphotography.com | For the Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Hayden Shepherd

SPORT: Wrestling

SCHOOL: Western

GRADE: Junior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Shepherd had a big day in the regional at Maconaquah. He helped Western repeat as team champion, he reached 100 career wins and he won the 145-pound weight class for his third regional title. He previously won the 126-pound weight class in 2019 and the 138 title last year. A two-time state qualifier, Shepherd owns a 29-1 season record and a 101-16 career record.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you