• NAME: Hayden Shepherd
• SPORT: Wrestling
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Shepherd had a big day in the regional at Maconaquah. He helped Western repeat as team champion, he reached 100 career wins and he won the 145-pound weight class for his third regional title. He previously won the 126-pound weight class in 2019 and the 138 title last year. A two-time state qualifier, Shepherd owns a 29-1 season record and a 101-16 career record.
