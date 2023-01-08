• NAME: Aubrey Simmons
• SPORT: Girls swimming
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Sophomore
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Simmons was one of the stars of the North Central Conference meet. Individually, the 2022 state qualifier won the 100-yard butterfly (:57.50) and the 100 backstroke (:56.41). In the latter, she defended her title from last year and re-set her own meet record. In addition, she helped the Katfish take second place in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.