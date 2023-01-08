KHS swimming 11.jpg

Kokomo's Aubrey Simmons swims the backstroke portion of the girls 200 individual medley in a meet against Richmond on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Aubrey Simmons

• SPORT: Girls swimming

• SCHOOL: Kokomo

• GRADE: Sophomore

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Simmons was one of the stars of the North Central Conference meet. Individually, the 2022 state qualifier won the 100-yard butterfly (:57.50) and the 100 backstroke (:56.41). In the latter, she defended her title from last year and re-set her own meet record. In addition, she helped the Katfish take second place in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.

