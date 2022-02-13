• NAME: Aubrey Simmons
• SPORT: Girls swimming
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Freshman
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Simmons took 10th place in the 100-yard backstroke in the IHSAA State Finals. She turned in a school-record time of :55.89. In addition, she helped Kokomo's 200 free relay team take 16th place. In the prelims, the relay team moved up 10 spots from its seed to reach the finals with a school-record time of 1:39.61. Simmons led off with a school-record 50 time of :24.06.
