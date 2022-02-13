State Swim - Simmons Back 02.jpg

Kokomo freshman Aubrey Simmons swims the 100-yard backstroke in the preliminary round of the IHSAA State Finals on Friday, Feb. 11, at the Natatorium in Indianapolis.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Aubrey Simmons

SPORT: Girls swimming

SCHOOL: Kokomo

GRADE: Freshman

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Simmons took 10th place in the 100-yard backstroke in the IHSAA State Finals. She turned in a school-record time of :55.89. In addition, she helped Kokomo's 200 free relay team take 16th place. In the prelims, the relay team moved up 10 spots from its seed to reach the finals with a school-record time of 1:39.61. Simmons led off with a school-record 50 time of :24.06.

