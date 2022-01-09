• NAME: Aubrey Simmons
• SPORT: Girls swimming
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Freshman
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Simmons was sensational in the North Central Conference meet at Purdue. Individually, she won the 100 butterfly in :58.66 and the 100 backstroke in :57.85. She set school records in both and a meet record in the backstroke. The fast Kat also contributed to two relay teams that won in school-record times. The 200 medley team clocked 1:53.24 and the 200 free team clocked 1:41.20. The Katfish finished second in the team standings.
