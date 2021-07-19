Kokomo Post 6 had to settle for a runner-up finish in an American Legion baseball regional over the weekend at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
In Sunday’s finale, Muncie Post 19 beat the Sixers 3-2 to cap a perfect run through the three-team, double-elimination tournament. Earlier, Muncie beat Kokomo 10-2 in Saturday’s opener. The Sixers bounced back to beat Lafayette Post 11 3-1 in an elimination game Saturday night.
Muncie (10-7) and Kokomo (11-14-1) both advance to the state finals — Kokomo as the host. The eight-team finals begin Friday at CFD Investments Stadium.
In Sunday’s game, Kokomo scored two runs in the top of the first inning, Muncie countered with three runs in the bottom of the inning and neither team scored again.
The Sixers had eight hits. Taylor Duncan and Jace Stoops had two singles apiece and Austin Robinson had a two-run single.
Kokomo pitcher Ashton Sexton threw all six innings. He allowed four hits and no earned runs, struck out five and walked four.
“We just didn’t hit the ball well enough [in the regional]. Our pitching was outstanding all three games. All three starting pitchers threw very well,” Kokomo skipper Don Andrews said. “Ashton just had his 16th birthday this past week and he threw a complete game against a 19-and-under team. He got better as the game went along.”
SATURDAY’S GAMES
In Saturday’s opener, Muncie belted three home runs and beat Kokomo 10-4.
Cameron Arcari took the loss. He pitched six innings, allowed 11 hits and eight runs, struck out eight and walked two.
Eight Kokomo players had hits. Kendall Lanning, Isaac Guffey and Arcari had two singles apiece with Lanning and Guffey driving in a run apiece. Jace Stoops had a double.
In the second game, Muncie beat Lafayette 12-1. That put Kokomo and Lafayette in an elimination game, and the Sixers prevailed 3-1 behind Danny Nalley’s strong pitching.
Nalley pitched all seven innings. He allowed three hits and Lafayette’s run was unearned. He struck out two and walked three.
Eight Kokomo players had a hit. Drew Servies cracked two singles and drove in a run and Lanning had a double and RBI. Austin Robinson drove in the other run.
Lafayette ended its season 13-10-1.
