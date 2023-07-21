The American Legion senior baseball state tournament leaps into action today with four games in Kokomo at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park. The Legion’s senior level is for ages 19 and under.
Play begins today at 10 a.m. with Lafayette Post 11 (22-5) facing Valparaiso Post 94 (15-12-1). Terre Haute Post 346 (16-11) faces South Bend Post 151 (9-5) at 12:30 p.m. South Haven Post 502 (15-11) plays Madison Post 9 (9-5) at 4 p.m. And the tournament host Sixers take the field for the evening game as Rockport Post 254 (13-8) plays Kokomo Post 6 (13-15) at 7:30 p.m.
The double-elimination tournament continues through Tuesday. On Saturday, the opening day’s losers square off in games at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and the winners play at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
“I think Lafayette is the team to beat and Rockport from the southern part of the state is pretty good also,” Kokomo coach Don Andrews said. He discussed what makes Lafayette the favorite. “They hit 1 through 9 in the lineup. Their defense is solid and their pitching is very good. They’re just an all-around really good team.”
Muncie won last year’s tournament, Terre Haute was second and Kokomo third.
Lafayette beat Kokomo in last weekend’s regional action. The Sixers have had an up-and-down season which included going 2-3 against Lafayette. Kokomo was 2-1 against South Haven, and 0-1 against both Valparaiso and Terre Haute.
Andrews said to compete for the title, Kokomo’s players must “come with the right frame of mind. I’ve told the boys this over and over all through the latter half of the season: We’re capable of beating anybody, but we’re also capable of getting beat by anybody.”
Kaiden Lucero leads the Sixer pitching staff with a 3-0 record and 1.64 ERA. Troy Smith is 3-2 with a 2.36 ERA. Owen Taylor has a 2.28 ERA and reliever Levi Mavrick has a 2.63 ERA with four saves. Smith will throw Kokomo’s opening game today.
Cayden Calloway leads the offense, hitting .337 with 10 doubles. Lucero is hitting 300, Jake Seuferer .291, and Dylan Pearson is also hitting .291 with nine doubles and two triples. Pearson leads the team in extra-base hits and RBI (15).
“The games we win, we typically have a big inning,” Andrews said. “Just like the game on Friday against Muncie, I think we scored seven runs in the second inning. If we can get a big inning in any game, those are the games we typically win.
“Typically, our defense is very solid. We have had some stretches where we’ve made a couple errors here and there, but typically not. Our pitching is pretty strong. Pitching-wise, if we’re throwing strikes, we’re pretty effective but we’ve run into instances where we haven’t thrown strikes.”
Andrews thinks there’s parity among most of this season’s state tournament group.
“Any time you go to a senior Legion baseball game you’re going to see real good baseball,” he said. “Everybody fields the ball well, everybody pitches pretty good, and everybody hits the ball pretty well. It’s typically an area all-star high school team.
“That’s why Lafayette has such an advantage. They pull from several schools that their high school teams are very, very good.”
