Post 6 02.jpg

Kokomo Post 6 player Jacob Ward fields the ball during a regional game against Muncie Post 19 on Saturday, July 17, at Highland Park.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

The American Legion baseball state finals are set for CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park with play beginning Friday. Kokomo Post 6 is part of the eight-team field.

South Haven Post 502 (15-4-2) and South Bend Post 151 (9-3) have the best records in the field. The other teams are Newburgh Post 44 (15-8), Rockport Post 254 (15-7), Valparaiso Post 94 (10-8-1), Muncie Post 19 (10-7), Crawfordsville Post 72 (17-10) and Kokomo (11-14-1).

Kokomo has a 4-8-1 record against the field — 1-1 vs. Valpo, 2-3 vs. Muncie, 1-4 vs. Crawfordsville and a tie vs. South Haven. Muncie beat Kokomo twice in winning the regional at Kokomo. The Sixers advanced to state as the host.

The Sixers’ leading hitters are Dailan Reece (.427 batting average), Cameron Arcari (.367), Jace Stoops (.355) and Kendall Lanning (.350). Austin Robinson has driven in a team-high 18 runs.

Arcari and Danny Nally lead the pitching staff with 3-2 records. Ashton Sexton has a 2-1 record and a team-best 2.13 ERA.

The following is the schedule for the first two days of the state finals, which has a double-elimination format.

FRIDAY

11 a.m. — Game 1, South Bend vs. Newburgh

1:30 p.m. — Game 2, Muncie vs. Crawfordsville

4:30 p.m. — Game 3, Rockport vs. Valparaiso

7 p.m. — Game 4, South Haven vs. Kokomo

SATURDAY

11 a.m. — Game 5, G1 loser vs. G3 loser

1:30 p.m. — Game 6, G2 loser vs. G4 loser

4:30 p.m. — Game 7, G1 winner vs. G3 winner

7 p.m. — Game 8, G2 winner vs. G4 winner

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you