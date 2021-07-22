The American Legion baseball state finals are set for CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park with play beginning Friday. Kokomo Post 6 is part of the eight-team field.
South Haven Post 502 (15-4-2) and South Bend Post 151 (9-3) have the best records in the field. The other teams are Newburgh Post 44 (15-8), Rockport Post 254 (15-7), Valparaiso Post 94 (10-8-1), Muncie Post 19 (10-7), Crawfordsville Post 72 (17-10) and Kokomo (11-14-1).
Kokomo has a 4-8-1 record against the field — 1-1 vs. Valpo, 2-3 vs. Muncie, 1-4 vs. Crawfordsville and a tie vs. South Haven. Muncie beat Kokomo twice in winning the regional at Kokomo. The Sixers advanced to state as the host.
The Sixers’ leading hitters are Dailan Reece (.427 batting average), Cameron Arcari (.367), Jace Stoops (.355) and Kendall Lanning (.350). Austin Robinson has driven in a team-high 18 runs.
Arcari and Danny Nally lead the pitching staff with 3-2 records. Ashton Sexton has a 2-1 record and a team-best 2.13 ERA.
The following is the schedule for the first two days of the state finals, which has a double-elimination format.
FRIDAY
11 a.m. — Game 1, South Bend vs. Newburgh
1:30 p.m. — Game 2, Muncie vs. Crawfordsville
4:30 p.m. — Game 3, Rockport vs. Valparaiso
7 p.m. — Game 4, South Haven vs. Kokomo
SATURDAY
11 a.m. — Game 5, G1 loser vs. G3 loser
1:30 p.m. — Game 6, G2 loser vs. G4 loser
4:30 p.m. — Game 7, G1 winner vs. G3 winner
7 p.m. — Game 8, G2 winner vs. G4 winner
