Will McKinzie, Jon Maloy and John Scott had three hits apiece to help Kokomo Post 6 hammer Crawfordsville 18-5 in seven innings in an American Legion baseball game Thursday night at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park. The Sixers had 16 hits.
McKinzie finished 3 for 3 with a solo homer, two doubles and three runs scored. Maloy was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBI. Scott was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBI and three runs.
Also for the Sixers (2-0), Preston Sanford had two singles and three RBI and Gavin Smith had two singles, two RBI and four runs.
Troy Smith earned the win in relief. He pitched two scoreless innings, allowed two hits, struck out three and walked one.
Kokomo hosts Lafayette at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Saturday is the Sixers’ alumni day. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the 1972 state championship team and the 40th anniversary of the 1982 team that won state and the Great Lakes tournaments and finished fourth in the World Series.
