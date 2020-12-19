INDIANAPOLIS — The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Indiana Pacers 113-107 in a preseason game Friday night.
The 76ers got 15 points and five assists from Shake Milton and defeated the Pacers without Joel Embiid. Ben Simmons chipped in with nine points and eight assists.
Furkah Korkmaz and Dwight Howard each added 14 points for Philadelphia.
Domantas Sabonis had 26 points and 11 rebounds in 26 minutes to lead to the Pacers. Malcolm Brogdon scored 21 points and Victor Oladipo added 20 for Indiana, which was limited to 37% percent shooting from the field.
