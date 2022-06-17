TERRE HAUTE – Kokomo Post 6 beat two opponents by 12-0 scorelines, each in five innings, to open play in the Best of the Midwest American Legion baseball tournament on Thursday.
In the first game of pool play, the Sixers beat Madison Post 9. Owen Taylor threw all five innings for the win with two hits, two walks and four strikeouts.
At the plate against Madison, Jake Seuferer was 2 for 3 with a double, Cooper Hansen had two singles, Gavin Smith tripled and Levi Mavrick doubled. Each had two runs batted in.
Kokomo’s second win was against Lafayette Post 11. Hansen got the win, throwing the first four innings with a hit, a walk and four strikeouts. Mavrick threw the last inning with one hit.
Smith had two singles and drove in four runs against Lafayette. Seuferer also had two singles. Preston Sanford doubled, and Hansen and John Scott each had a single and two runs batted in.
Kokomo (7-1) plays Evansville at 1:30 p.m. today to wrap up pool play.
