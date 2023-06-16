TERRE HAUTE – The Kokomo Post 6 American Legion baseball squad won two games Thursday in the opening day of the Best of the Midwest Tournament.
Playing at Terre Haute North High School, the Sixers won 9-8 in eight innings against Terre Haute Post 11. The Sixers scored twice in the extra inning while TH got one run. Reliever Cayden Calloway came away with the win, pitching the eighth.
At the plate, Calloway had a double, two walks, two RBI and two runs against Terre Haute. Jake Seuferer singled, doubled and had two RBI. Cooper Smith had a single and double with an RBI and a run.
Kokomo beat the Nashville Flyers, a non-Legion squad, 10-3 in six innings in the second game. Dylan Pearson started and threw four innings for the win with just one hit, one walk, one run and five strikeouts. He exited with an 8-1 lead.
Seuferer had two singles and two RBI against Nashville. Calloway had two singles, a walk, three runs and an RBI. Pearson and Patrick Hardimon each doubled.
“We didn’t play our best baseball but we were still able to pull out two big victories so I feel real good about that,” Kokomo coach Don Andrews said. “When we do play our best baseball, we should be able to beat anybody.”
Kokomo (4-2) finishes pool play today with an 11 a.m. date against Elsberry (Missouri) Post 226 at Indiana State. Elimination play begins Saturday.
