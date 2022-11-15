Marquette Purdue Basketball

Purdue guard Braden Smith celebrates a basket against Marquette during the second half of a game in West Lafayette on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Purdue defeated Marquette 75-70.

 Michael Conroy | The Associated Press

WEST LAFAYETTE — Braden Smith and Zach Edey scored 20 points apiece to lead Purdue past Marquette 75-70 in the Gavitt Tipoff Games on Tuesday night at Mackey Arena.

Smith, the 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball from Westfield, hit three 3-pointers. He also dished three assists. Edey had 13 rebounds for a double-double.

Also for Purdue (3-0), David Jenkins Jr. had 10 points, Fletcher Loyer had nine points and Brandon Newman had seven points and nine rebounds.

