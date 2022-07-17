...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana and east central Indiana,
including the following counties, in central Indiana, Hamilton,
Howard, Madison and Tipton. In east central Indiana, Delaware.
* WHEN...Until 800 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Expect
many areas of slow moving or standing water which will slowly
recede through the morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 650 PM EDT, emergency management reported heavy rain in
the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already
occurring. Between 4 and 8 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Muncie, Anderson, Noblesville, Elwood, Alexandria, Tipton,
Windfall, Yorktown, Cicero, Chesterfield, Lapel, Edgewood,
Frankton, Arcadia, Daleville, Summitville, Gaston, Selma,
Atlanta and Orestes.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
