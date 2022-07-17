Post 6 baseball 10.jpg

Kokomo Post 6 batter Gavin Smith takes a cut against Lafayette Post 11 in an American Legion regional game on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Highland Park.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Gavin Smith

SPORT: Baseball

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Smith's hot hitting helped Kokomo Post 6 sweep Lafayette Post 11 in a best-of-three regional. The Logansport product and IUK recruit went 4 for 8 with a home run and a triple over the two games. He also drew two walks. He drove in five runs and scored four runs.

