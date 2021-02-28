• NAME: Catie Smith
• SPORT: Gymnastics
• SCHOOL: Northwestern
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Smith took second place in the Noblesville Sectional's all-around competition with a score of 37.125. She was second on vault (9.425), second on bars (9.100), second on floor (9.35) and third on beam (9.250). She advances in the all-around to the Portage Regional where she will vie for a return to the State Finals. The Tiger standout is the defending state champion on beam.
