• NAME: Catie Smith
• SPORT: Gymnastics
• SCHOOL: Northwestern
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Smith won the Noblesville Sectional's all-around competition with a score of 36.75. She was second on vault (9.525), third on bars (9.0), sixth on beam (9.1) and sixth on floor exercise (9.125). She led the Tigers to a third-place team finish and a spot in the Portage Regional. Smith made it to the 2019 State Finals as an individual.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.