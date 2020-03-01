Catie Smith

NAME: Catie Smith

SPORT: Gymnastics

SCHOOL: Northwestern

GRADE: Junior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Smith won the Noblesville Sectional's all-around competition with a score of 36.75. She was second on vault (9.525), third on bars (9.0), sixth on beam (9.1) and sixth on floor exercise (9.125). She led the Tigers to a third-place team finish and a spot in the Portage Regional. Smith made it to the 2019 State Finals as an individual.

