MUNICH — The Purdue men’s basketball team overcame a sluggish start to beat Kickz IBAM 88-71 on Wednesday in the opening game of the Boilermakers’ European summer trip.
Purdue led 49-42 at halftime after trailing 19-16 after one quarter. The Boilermakers led 62-60 after three quarters and after Kickz IBAM tied the game early in the final frame, Purdue used a 21-3 run over five minutes to break the game open for its first victory of the tour.
Braden Smith led the Boilers with a double-double of 22 points and 12 assists. He also had six rebounds and three steals.
Trey Kaufman-Renn had 16 points and eight rebounds and Brian Waddell had 15 points, four rebounds and a steal. Waddell went 6 of 7 from the field including 3 of 4 from 3-land.
Purdue will face BG Hessing Kangaroos at 1:30 p.m. ET today.
