PERU (AP) – Peru golfer Chris Smith shot a 71 Wednesday in the third and final round of the Indiana Open Championship at Rock Hollow G.C. to finish tied for 15th and end the tournament as one of 22 golfers under par. He finished with a three-day score of 3-under 213.
Former Cass golfer Adam Truax shot 71 Wednesday for a total of 222. He finished tied for 41st at plus-6. And fellow Cass product Brad Gray shot 78 in the final round to finish at 226, tied for 53rd at plus-10.
Those three local golfers survived the cut after two days of stroke play cut the initial field of 154 to the final field of 71 that contested Wednesday’s final round.
Westfield’s Eric Steger shot a 67 Wednesday to win the title by three strokes. He finished with a 13-under 203.
