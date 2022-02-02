KT logo basketball

The snowstorm that hit the state Wednesday led to many schedule changes.

• The Class 4A girls basketball sectional at Marion postponed Wednesday's games, which means a new schedule for the remainder of the sectional.

Wednesday's games were pushed to Friday. Kokomo and Harrison will meet at 6 p.m. followed by Northwestern vs. McCutcheon.

From there, the new schedule has the semifinal round on Saturday and the championship on Tuesday.

• The Class 2A girls basketball sectional at Cass also was scheduled for two games Wednesday. Those were postponed, and a new schedule was undecided as of Wednesday.

• The Taylor at Eastern boys basketball game scheduled for Thursday was postponed. A new date will be determined later.

• The Arsenal Tech at Kokomo boys basketball game scheduled for Thursday already was postponed.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you