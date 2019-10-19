Western’s boys and girls teams and Tipton’s girls team will play today in soccer regionals.
Western’s boys team is part of the Class 2A Oak Hill Regional. The semifinal round has No. 12-ranked Leo (14-2-1) vs. No. 8 Manchester (18-0) at 10 a.m. followed by the No. 7 Panthers (18-1) vs. New Castle (12-6-1). The championship is at 7 p.m.
Western and Leo are back from last year’s Oak Hill Regional. Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran beat Western in the semifinal round and beat Leo in the final.
Western’s girls team is part of the Class 2A Northwestern Regional. The No. 15 Panthers (15-3-1) face No. 14 Bellmont (10-6-3) in the 10 a.m. semifinal followed by No. 18 Hamilton Heights (13-2-4) vs. No. 9 Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (9-4-1). The championship is at 7 p.m.
The Panther girls are making their third straight regional appearance. Last year, Dwenger beat Western in the semifinal round. Two years ago, Western beat Leo in the semifinal round, then lost to Bellmont in the final.
Bellmont has won back-to-back Class 2A regionals since the IHSAA moved to three classes. The Squaws have won three regionals in a row overall.
Tipton’s girls team is part of the Class A Eastbrook Regional. The semifinal round has No. 1 Lafayette Central Catholic (16-2-1) vs. No. 3 Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (17-0-2) at 10 a.m. followed by the No. 10 Blue Devils (11-4) vs. No. 6 Eastbrook (14-2). The championship is at 7 p.m.
Regional winners advance to one-game semistates.
CROSS COUNTRY
Western’s boys and girls teams will lead the KT-area participants in today’s Culver Academies Cross Country Regional.
The regional brings together the top five teams from the Logansport Sectional, the top five teams from the Culver Academies Sectional and the top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams from both sectionals.
Team-wise, Western swept the Logansport Sectional titles. Eastern and Cass also advanced on the boys side and Maconaquah, Cass and Carroll also advanced on the girls side. Several area individuals also advanced.
In the regional, teams and individuals are shooting for spots in the New Prairie Semistate. The top five teams and top 10 individuals from the remaining teams will advance.
In last year’s Culver Academies Regional, CA Sectional teams swept the top five spots in the boys race and took the top four spots in the girls race. Western’s girls team, with a fifth-place finish, was the only Logansport Sectional team to advance to the semistate.
VOLLEYBALL
Volleyball sectionals conclude today with semifinals and championships. All championship matches are at 7 p.m.
In the Class 4A sectional at McCutcheon, Kokomo faces Logansport at 11 a.m. followed by McCutcheon vs. Harrison.
In the Class 3A sectional at Western, it’s Northwestern vs. Peru at 11 a.m. followed by Western vs. Oak Hill.
At Clinton Prairie (2A), it’s Delphi vs. Prairie at 11 a.m. followed by Seeger vs. Cass. At Madison-Grant (2A), Taylor faces Eastbrook at 11 a.m. with Tipton facing M-G in the second semifinal. And at Cowan (1A), it’s Tri-Central vs. Daleville at 11 a.m. followed by Wes-Del vs. Cowan.
