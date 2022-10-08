Sectional titles are on the line today for five local soccer squads. Action begins with the girls championship games at 2 p.m.
At the Class 2A Mississinewa Girls Sectional, five-time defending champion Western stages another title defense, this time against No. 19 Northwestern, which has already beaten the Panthers twice this season.
The Tigers (15-2-1) haven’t given up a goal in their last five games, including a 3-0 victory over Western (12-6-1) on Sept. 24 in the Hoosier Conference Tournament’s third-place game.
At the Class A Tipton Girls Sectional, defending champion Tipton squares off with Eastern. The No. 16 Blue Devils (9-5) and Comets (8-9) did not meet in the regular season.
The Class 2A Maconaquah Boys Sectional title game is at 7 p.m. where Northwestern (13-6) squares off with defending champ Oak Hill (8-7-1).
There’s recent history between the squads. Oak Hill beat Northwestern in penalties to win last year’s title game. Additionally, Northwestern topped Oak Hill 3-1 in this year’s regular season on Sept. 20.
XC SECTIONAL TODAY
Cross country sectionals are today. Eastern, Kokomo, Northwestern, Western, Carroll, Lewis Cass, Maconaquah and Peru all are part of the Logansport Sectional. The 11-school field also has Pioneer, Winamac and the host Berries.
Tickets are available only online at: gofan.co/app/events/720507.
The girls race is at 10:30 a.m. and the boys race follows at 11:15 a.m. In each, the top five teams advance to the Culver Academies Regional. The top 10 individuals on the remaining teams also advance.
In the girls race, Western is the defending champion. Western posted a score of 66 to edge Maconaquah (68) and Winamac (71) for the 2021 title. That was the Panthers’ fifth sectional win in seven years.
Western and Mac look ready for another battle for the title. Both have put together strong seasons.
Northwestern junior Hannah Moore is the two-time defending individual champion. Moore and Mac’s Abby Jordan both are two-time state qualifiers.
In the boys race, Northwestern is the defending champion. The Tigers broke through last year for their first sectional title since 1989. Maconaquah’s Isaiah Wittenberg is the defending individual champion.
Northwestern, Mac, Cass and Pioneer likely are the top contenders for the boys title.
• Tipton and Tri-Central run in the Noblesville Sectional. No. 1-ranked Carmel and No. 2 Noblesville loom large in the boys field and No. 1 Noblesville and No. 6 Carmel headline the girls field.
