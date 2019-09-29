Western girls soccer

The IHSAA on Sunday drew pairings for the 26th annual boys and girls soccer state tournaments. The boys tournament has 301 teams and the girls tournament has 272 teams.

Both tournaments begin with 16 sectionals in each of three classes running Oct. 7-12. Regionals will be played Oct. 19 and semistates are Oct. 26 at four sites with the winners advancing to the state championship matches on Nov. 1-2 in Fishers.

The following are pairings for sectionals involving KT-area teams.

BOYS

Class 3A at Marion

Match 1: Kokomo vs. Lafayette Jeff

M2: Marion vs. Logansport

M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner

M4: Harrison vs. McCutcheon

M5: Championship

Class 2A at Oak Hill

M1: Mississinewa vs. Tipton

M2: Peru vs. Oak Hill

M3: Western vs. Maconaquah

M4: Northwestern vs. Eastern

M5: M1 winner vs. M2 winner

M6: M3 winner vs. M4 winner

M7: Championship

Class A at Rossville

M1: Faith Christian vs. Delphi

M2: Rossville vs. Carroll

M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner

M4: North White vs. Lafayette CC

M5: Championship

Class A at Sheridan

M1: Anderson Prep vs. Tri-Central

M2: Sheridan vs. Taylor

M3: Liberty Christian vs. M1 winner

M4: Championship

GIRLS

Class 3A at Harrison

M1: Harrison vs. Kokomo

M2: Logansport vs. McCutcheon

M3: Lafayette Jeff vs. M1 winner

M4: Championship

Class 2A at Northwestern

M1: Northwestern vs. Oak Hill

M2: Maconaquah vs. Mississinewa

M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner

M4: Western vs. Peru

M5: Championship

Class A at Sheridan

M1: Sheridan vs. Eastern

M2: Tri-Central vs. Taylor

M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner

M4: Tipton vs. University

M5: Championship

