The IHSAA on Sunday drew pairings for the 26th annual boys and girls soccer state tournaments. The boys tournament has 301 teams and the girls tournament has 272 teams.
Both tournaments begin with 16 sectionals in each of three classes running Oct. 7-12. Regionals will be played Oct. 19 and semistates are Oct. 26 at four sites with the winners advancing to the state championship matches on Nov. 1-2 in Fishers.
The following are pairings for sectionals involving KT-area teams.
BOYS
Class 3A at Marion
Match 1: Kokomo vs. Lafayette Jeff
M2: Marion vs. Logansport
M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner
M4: Harrison vs. McCutcheon
M5: Championship
Class 2A at Oak Hill
M1: Mississinewa vs. Tipton
M2: Peru vs. Oak Hill
M3: Western vs. Maconaquah
M4: Northwestern vs. Eastern
M5: M1 winner vs. M2 winner
M6: M3 winner vs. M4 winner
M7: Championship
Class A at Rossville
M1: Faith Christian vs. Delphi
M2: Rossville vs. Carroll
M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner
M4: North White vs. Lafayette CC
M5: Championship
Class A at Sheridan
M1: Anderson Prep vs. Tri-Central
M2: Sheridan vs. Taylor
M3: Liberty Christian vs. M1 winner
M4: Championship
GIRLS
Class 3A at Harrison
M1: Harrison vs. Kokomo
M2: Logansport vs. McCutcheon
M3: Lafayette Jeff vs. M1 winner
M4: Championship
Class 2A at Northwestern
M1: Northwestern vs. Oak Hill
M2: Maconaquah vs. Mississinewa
M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner
M4: Western vs. Peru
M5: Championship
Class A at Sheridan
M1: Sheridan vs. Eastern
M2: Tri-Central vs. Taylor
M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner
M4: Tipton vs. University
M5: Championship
