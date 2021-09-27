The IHSAA on Sunday drew pairings for the boys and girls soccer state tournaments.
The tournaments mirror each other beginning with 16 sectionals in each of three classes running Oct. 4-5. Regional semifinals will be played Oct. 13-14 with regional championships on Oct. 16. Semistates are Oct. 23 and the state championship matches are Oct. 29-30.
The following are pairings for sectionals involving KT-area teams.
BOYS
CLASS 3A AT LOGANSPORT
Match 1: McCutcheon vs. Marion.
M2: Logansport vs. Harrison.
M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.
M4: Kokomo vs. Lafayette Jeff.
M5: Championship.
CLASS 2A AT MISSISSINEWA
M1: Mississinewa vs. Northwestern.
M2: Tipton vs. Western.
M3: Maconaquah vs. Oak Hill.
M4: Peru vs. Eastern.
M5: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.
M6: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.
M7: Championship.
CLASS 2A AT CARROLL
M1: Carroll vs. Faith Christian.
M2: Delphi vs. Lafayette Central Catholic.
M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.
M4: North White vs. Rossville.
M5: Championship.
CLASS A AT TAYLOR
M1: Taylor vs. Anderson Prep.
M2: Liberty Christian vs. Tri-Central.
M3: Sheridan vs. M1 winner.
M4: Championship.
GIRLS
CLASS 3A AT MCCUTCHEON
M1: Harrison vs. McCutcheon.
M2: Logansport vs. Kokomo.
M3: Lafayette Jeff vs. M1 winner.
M4: Championship.
CLASS 2A AT MACONAQUAH
M1: Western vs. Oak Hill.
M2: Mississinewa vs. Peru.
M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.
M4: Maconaquah vs. Northwestern.
M5: Championship.
CLASS A AT TIPTON
M1: Tipton vs. Sheridan.
M2: Tri-Central vs. Eastern.
M3: Championship.
