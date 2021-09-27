KHS vs Marion girls soccer 22.jpg

Kokomo's Emily Riggle takes the ball down the field against Marion in a North Central Conference girls soccer match on Aug. 24.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

The IHSAA on Sunday drew pairings for the boys and girls soccer state tournaments.

The tournaments mirror each other beginning with 16 sectionals in each of three classes running Oct. 4-5. Regional semifinals will be played Oct. 13-14 with regional championships on Oct. 16. Semistates are Oct. 23 and the state championship matches are Oct. 29-30.

The following are pairings for sectionals involving KT-area teams.

BOYS

CLASS 3A AT LOGANSPORT

Match 1: McCutcheon vs. Marion.

M2: Logansport vs. Harrison.

M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.

M4: Kokomo vs. Lafayette Jeff.

M5: Championship.

CLASS 2A AT MISSISSINEWA

M1: Mississinewa vs. Northwestern.

M2: Tipton vs. Western.

M3: Maconaquah vs. Oak Hill.

M4: Peru vs. Eastern.

M5: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.

M6: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.

M7: Championship.

CLASS 2A AT CARROLL

M1: Carroll vs. Faith Christian.

M2: Delphi vs. Lafayette Central Catholic.

M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.

M4: North White vs. Rossville.

M5: Championship.

CLASS A AT TAYLOR

M1: Taylor vs. Anderson Prep.

M2: Liberty Christian vs. Tri-Central.

M3: Sheridan vs. M1 winner.

M4: Championship.

GIRLS

CLASS 3A AT MCCUTCHEON

M1: Harrison vs. McCutcheon.

M2: Logansport vs. Kokomo.

M3: Lafayette Jeff vs. M1 winner.

M4: Championship.

CLASS 2A AT MACONAQUAH

M1: Western vs. Oak Hill.

M2: Mississinewa vs. Peru.

M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.

M4: Maconaquah vs. Northwestern.

M5: Championship.

CLASS A AT TIPTON

M1: Tipton vs. Sheridan.

M2: Tri-Central vs. Eastern.

M3: Championship.

